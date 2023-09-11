Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, penned a heartfelt tribute in honor of her late husband Scott Davidson on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. Scott was a New York City firefighter when he was killed during the tragic terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Happiest days of my life and I didn’t know it,” Amy wrote alongside various throwback photos of the family in an Instagram post on Monday, September 11. “Never forget and always be grateful.”

Amy shared photo of she and Scott as a couple smiling as the first photo and several others showed off his personality. Many of the photos Amy shared were of Pete when he was a child as well as his sister Casey having fun with their father.

Fans flocked to the comment section to offer their condolences and share how her tribute has impacted their personal lives.

“Your son has done an amazing job keeping his memory alive,” one fan commented. “Only last night did I tell your husbands story to my 7 year old to explain how brave the emergency services were that day.”

Another fan added, “Thinking of you and others i know especially today. Your courage is a testament to the human spirit.”

“Sending so much love and support,” another fan wrote. “He would be so incredibly proud of you and Pete and Casey.”

Pete recalled the conversation he had with his mother that day in 2001 on an episode of “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast in March.

“My dad told me he was going to pick me up from school on 9/11. I got picked up by my mom. She didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days,” Pete recalled. “She kept telling me, ‘Dad’s at work,’ ‘He’s coming home,’ whatever. I had no idea.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum said that he didn't find out about his father until three weeks after 9/11 due to rescue teams trying to retrieve people from the debris. “They were finding people, you know? They were pulling people out of s–t, and there was just some sort of hope,” he shared. “Like, it was just up and down and nobody knew how to deal with it.”