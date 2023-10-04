Lexi Thompson will make history as she will become the seventh woman to compete in a PGA Tour event. Despite going viral for this blunder at the Solheim Cup, Thompson still got the nod to tee it up with the men after she accepted a sponsor invitation to participate in the Shriners Children's Open, which will happen from October 12th to 15th at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lexi will be teeing it up on the @PGATOUR! 👏 11x LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson has received an unrestricted sponsor exemption into the Shriners Children's Open next week! pic.twitter.com/2QJ8Azar4E — LPGA (@LPGA) October 4, 2023

“I'm hopeful that my ability to play with the men next week at the Shriners Children's Open sends a great message to the young women that you can chase your dream regardless of how hard it is,” Thompson said in a statement, via ESPN. “I'm grateful to Shriners Children's for this opportunity to spend the week alongside these inspirational kids.”

Thompson getting the invite in the PGA Tour event shouldn't really be a surprise to anyone. She has been competing alongside the men in the QBE Shootout for six years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lexi to the 2023 tournament,” said Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the Shriners Children's Open. “We are eager to have Lexi on the course and continue to break through barriers.”

Thompson has been breaking barriers throughout her entire career.

She has been a part of the LPGA since 2012 and has since amassed 11 wins. The Coral Springs, Florida native made history by becoming the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open at the age of 12. At 16, she won the Navistar LPGA Classic to become, at the time, the youngest player to win an LPGA Tournament. At 19 years old, she won the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Champion to take home her first major championship to become the second youngest LPGA golfer to win a major.