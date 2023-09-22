The Solheim Cup kicked off on and has been a back-and-forth battle between the USA team and the European team. On Friday, Lexi Thompson made unfortunate headlines after a must-see-to-believe shank chip shot that had the entire golf world talking.

 

Juli Inkster, who was one of the announcers on the Golf Channel, was stunned at what unfolded: “I’m not even sure I can comment.”

After that shank shot, Thompson got a bit of redemption with a gorgeous chip shot to get within a few feet of the cup.

In the final hole and with a chance to gain a point, Thompson's shot derailed those hopes as Team Europe got the point. But, the social media world kept buzzing after seeing the ugly shot by Lexi Thompson.

Team Europe finished the Friday Fourball with a 3-1 score as Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall defeated Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu. Other results were Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagstrom (USA halved), Emily Kristine Pederson and Maja Stark against Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz (halved), and the final one being Carlota Ciganad and Linn Grant against Angel Yin and Ally Ewing (Europe won 4&2).

For anybody who has played golf, we have probably all felt the pain of Thompson's chip shot, and she sure responded well with a beautiful approach to still stay on track. There are still two days of the Solheim Cup, so anything can happen, and the final two days could provide more entertaining golf, although hopefully Thompson can love on and forget about that shot.