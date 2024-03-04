Another week, another long shot has won a PGA Tour event. This time, it's Austin Eckroat, who topped the field at the 2024 Cognizant Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion) in Florida. The win ended a long drought for Eckroat, who, before Monday, had never tasted a PGA Tour victory in his pro career.
The 2024 Cognizant Classic was Eckroat's 50th career PGA Tour start, so the win only made the milestone even sweeter for the 25-year-old Oklahoma State product. Eckroat, who turned pro in 2021, previously had a runner-up at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson as his best finish. He also had a memorable 2023 US Open campaign, where he finished 10th.
“This has always been my dream to win on the PGA Tour,” Eckroat said after his win (h/t ESPN). “And just to win, I haven't won since 2019 – it was a college event. It's just been so long. I'm just so happy.”
Eckroat's win in Florida should raise his profile as a pro, but the most important thing for him at the moment is that he's no longer winless at the PGA Tour level. He finished with a score of 17-under 267, three shots better than runner-ups Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee. Eckroat had a good tournament start, as he fired a 65 in Round 1 before a 67 in the second round. He shot a 68 in Round 3 and concluded his start with a 67 in Round 4.
For his Cognizant Classic win, Austin Eckroat pocketed a cool sum of $1.62 million while also racking up 500 FedExCup points.