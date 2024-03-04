The jam-packed leaderboard at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches will have to be sorted out on Monday, as a three-hour, 28-minute afternoon weather delay caused the final round to be postponed when darkness set in at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The final round will begin at 8 a.m. ET on Monday.
Austin Eckroat (-15) leads by one shot over Erik van Rooyen, who posted an 8-under 63 on Sunday. Eckroat is two-under through seven holes of his final round.
Dialed in.
Austin Eckroat gets back-to-back birdies to gain the solo lead @The_Cognizant. pic.twitter.com/ww9mP0FS59
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2024
Rookie Jake Knapp, fresh off a win at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, is 13-under after shooting five-under through 15 holes.
Another dart from @KnappTime_LTD 👏
He moves to one back of the lead @The_Cognizant. pic.twitter.com/J7JCDKDbiu
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2024
Four established PGA Tour veterans — Billy Horschel (desperately looking to find his game during the friendly confines of the Florida swing), 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, Alex Noren, and Keith Mitchell — sit at 12-under par. Mitchell is finished with his tournament, Horschel is on the 18th tee, Noren is on No. 12, and Lowry will resume his round on No. 6.
Eight golfers are tied at 11-under. 12 (!) have registered 10-under, including pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rickie Fowler. The former two completed their rounds before the horn. Fowler had just made the turn.
Van Rooyen began the day seven strokes back of the lead but roared up the leaderboard with eight birdies in his first 11 holes.
The shot of the day, however, belongs to Ben Silverman, who eagled out from 103 feet on the Par-5 third.
103 yards ➡️ IN!
Ben Silverman jars it for eagle @The_Cognizant. pic.twitter.com/IldQ51Am5s
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2024
It'll be the first Monday finish on the PGA Tour since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, won by Justin Rose. Last month, the final round of '24 Pebble was called off due to inclement weather — handing Wyndham Clark a 54-hole victory.
This event at PGA National (long known as the Honda Classic) hasn't wrapped on a Monday since 2015. Padraig Harrington beat Daniel Berger in a playoff.
You can watch the final round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches on Golf Channel or Peacock.