Clubhouse leader Wyndham Clark was given the win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the final round was canceled due to weather.

Clark (-17) held a one-stroke lead over ascendant star Ludvig Aberg following a blistering 12-under 60 in Round 3. Clark's 190 total feet of made putts (including two eagles) was the most in a round at Pebble in the 20 years since the stat has been tracked. Matthieu Pavon, who won the Farmers Insurance Open last month, finished third at 15-under.

Sunday's action was called off as severe storm warnings hit the area. The tournament had initially planned on testing the conditions early on Monday before pulling the plug on the event. A Tuesday finish was deemed unfeasible. The tour hadn't canceled a final round since 2006.

“The storm affecting the Monterey Peninsula throughout the day Sunday is forecast to continue into the early hours of Monday with very strong winds,” the PGA Tour wrote in a statement posted at 6:15 p.m. PT. “Although conditions are forecast to improve through the morning Monday, after consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities, who have implemented a Shelter in Place order until early tomorrow morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents, there will be no play on Monday.

The AT&T is the second designated event of the season — a series of 80-player, no-cut events with $20 million purses. Clark will pocket $3.6 million.

Clark also won the Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open in 2023.

Things should be drier for the Waste Management Phoenix Open next week … until the beer starts flying.