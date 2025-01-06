The 2025 PGA Tour season got off to a bang this past weekend. Hideki Matsuyama posted a PGA Tour record 35-under to defeat Collin Morikawa by three strokes at The Sentry in Hawaii. But it is what happened afterward that is catching so much attention.

Following Sunday's final round, Morikawa was asked for his thoughts on Matsuyama's performance on live television. His response is unfortunately going to get him in some hot water.

“Excuse my language, but f**k! That’s low!,” Morikawa said comically.

“I mean, he was matching me yesterday shot for shot, and I felt like I was playing lights out, right?

“Today he just never let up. Then you get to the third hole and the guy holes it. I just knew I had to be on top of everything, and just kind of let a few slip on that front nine. Played a good back nine, but to win on a course like this, conditions like this, you got to have it for 72, and I had it for 65.” he said.

Indeed, both players carded 11-under 62s on Saturday, setting the stage for the final round. Matsuyama holed out for eagle from 107 yards on the par-4 3rd and never looked back as he cruised to his 11th PGA Tour victory.

Meanwhile, Morikawa's colorful language will land him with a fine, per The Golfing Gazette.

Collin Morikawa fine a mistake by PGA Tour

Golf Channel analysts and podcasters, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, took exception to the news.

“He has got a point! Is Collin Morikawa going to get fined for this? This is ridiculous! We want our PGA Tour players to show more personality. To be more open with the media. This is as open and honest as we have ever seen Collin Morikawa with the media and he’s probably going to get a fine,” Lavner said on the latest podcast.

Lavner has a really good point. The PGA Tour has watched its ratings dwindle, despite Scottie Scheffler doing historic things last season. The writing is on the wall. Golf fans want more entertainment, more colorful personalities, more emotion.

LIV Golf appears to have taken that notion a bit too far, and the results are proof. But the emergence of YouTube Golf and its relevance in today's game does not appear to be going away.

Morikawa is typically very reserved and well-respected in the golfing community. No one is going to accuse him of going rogue for any type of gain. He had a mental slip up that likely drew some laughs from fans.

If the PGA Tour wants to grow and remain relevant in a busy American sports landscape, they would be wise to make an adjustment to policies such as these.