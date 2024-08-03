For all the constructive criticism of the qualification process and uninspired format, Men's Golf at the Paris Olympics — the sport's third appearance since 2016, after a 112-year absence — has produced a rousing, star-studded competition.

The vibes at Le Golf National have been giving Ryder Cup, in rowdiness and volume, pleasantly surprising PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars all week. The best golfers in the world have done their part, handling the course with Olympics-caliber aplomb.

Through 54 holes of the 60-person, no-cut competition, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele co-lead at 14-under. Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood sits at 13-under, two up on Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Nicolai Højgaard. The Danes' 62 on Moving Day tied the course record set by … his identical twin, Rasmus, at the French Open.

“I was there in ’22 when (Rasmus) was close to winning here,” Højgaard said. “So I saw it all, how he handled things and how the course was playing. It’s playing pretty similar. Cool to see that I convinced myself to play a really good round today and see myself hit good shots coming in after a couple of tough days.”

“I'm very, very excited to play,” said Fleetwood, seeking arguably the biggest win of his career. “You look at the leaderboard, the leaderboard is amazing. It's like a leaderboard that you would expect at the Olympics and probably what the sport deserves.”

Four players are tied at 10-under par, including Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Scottie Scheffler (USA), Thomas Detry (Germany) and Tom Kim (South Korea). Overall, a dozen golfers will wake up Sunday within five shots of the lead.

“It's amazing for the game to see all those sort of players up there,” said McIlroy. “Obviously Xander, who has had an incredible year; Scottie, best player in the world. You've got Jon Rahm, some younger players, Nicolai shooting 62 today. Yeah, it's an amazing leaderboard and should be an exciting day tomorrow.”

Here's a selection of tantalizing storylines entering the final 18 holes of Men's Golf at the Paris Olympics. The whole thing has been a bit of a roller-coaster. Strap in for Sunday.

Paris Olympics Men's Golf: Final Round Storylines

1. Vamos, Jon Rahm!

Rahm has been trending throughout the summer.

The Spaniard struggled in the first two majors of 2024 and withdrew from the U.S. Open. In July, though, Rahm broke through with a T7 at the Open Championship, followed by his first LIV victory (though he's finished top-10 in every event, and Legion XIII has four team wins).

On Saturday in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, the two-time major champ made four opening-nine birdies to take a two-shot lead over Schauffele. Rahm gave the advantage back with a three-putt bogey on No. 15, as Schauffele sank a 25-footer for eagle on the hole behind, but Rahm responded with a 35-footer on no. 17. He carded a 5-under 66.

“I've been playing good all year, but I haven't been able to give myself the best chances. For this last month, to be playing as good as I have, and slowly get better; the win last week, and give myself an opportunity this week, as well, is very, very gratifying. It's nice to see things going so well for the last month, and after having won to be in this position again so quickly.”

If Rahm — who carries profound national pride and appreciation for golf history and his legacy within the game — can topple PGA Tour stars for the gold, he'll salvage an otherwise disappointing year (outside of LIV) and prove he's still amongst the best in the world.

Rahm is hoping to ride the crowd to glory.

“Spain, they are very passionate people towards their country,” he said. “… There's a lot bigger Spanish presence than I expected. They usually obviously wear the flag colors, which are very visible from any distance, and they tend to be about the loudest usually on the course, as well, no matter where I am, and it really helps out.”

“It's definitely elevated compared to a regular event,” Rahm added. “It might have been new in golf, but it is the Olympics. I think the crowd knows it is, and we are all aware of what's at stake.

2. Xander vs. Scottie: The Schowdown

Schauffele, the reigning PGA and Open Championship winner, is gunning for back-to-back golds. Schauffele, who fired 65-66 to start his Olympics — brushed off a slow Saturday start with a second-nine 32.

“It was a sticky start,” said Schauffele. “Slow and kind of weird breaks. It was a bit of a mental battle there. Happy to bounce back pretty strong on the back nine. I was hoping to try and birdie – when you mess up easy holes, you just have to try and birdie the hard ones. Happy with the back nine.”

Schauffele's eagle on no. 14 finally provided a spark to his relatively flat round.

“I mean, I'm telling myself, like I'm slow out of the gates here,” said Schauffele. “Fumbled my first hurdle and had to try and steady the ship coming in. Like the little Olympics reference there? If it's an 800, we just finished one of the laps and we still have one full lap to go.”

Scheffler is loudly lurking after birdieing three of six holes on the back nine. As usual, he's one above-average putting performance away from finding the unbeatable form that resulted in six PGA Tour victories before July.

“I'd like to be leading,” said the World No. 1. “I feel like I haven't had my best stuff the last few days, but I've done enough to hang in there and stay in the tournament. Around this course, you can get hot. You saw Nicolai had a really nice round today, and I'm going to need something like that tomorrow if I'm going to be holding a medal.”

A first place in Paris would strengthen both player's cases for PGA Tour Player of the Year. The FedExCup Playoffs are on deck…

It's no fifth major — that drought will stretch into Year 11 — but a Sunday charge could vault McIlroy onto the podium. Besides a green jacket, an Olympics medal is just about the only honor the 26-time PGA Tour and five-time Ryder Cup winner hasn't accomplished in golf.

McIlroy cleaned up his golf after an rickety 69 on Friday. The Northern Irishman produced his first bogey-free round, a 5-under 66, of the Summer Games.

“The story of the first two days was the mistakes, and today I went out with the mindset of trying to limit those mistakes, which I did,” said McIlroy. “It was a really solid round of golf and puts me in contention for a medal tomorrow.

“…I'm going to have to probably shoot my lowest round of the week to have a chance at a medal. That’s the goal.”

4. Hideki Matsuyama, for Japan

Matsuyama, the Round 1 leader, shook off a slow start to grind his way to a third-round 71.

In 2021, Matsuyama became the first Japanese-born human to win the Masters — cementing his stature as a (reluctant) national icon. A few months later, at the Tokyo Games, Matsuyama came up short in the seven-person playoff for bronze.

It may not seem as compelling to American audiences — and Matsuyama is workmanlike in his approach — but a gold in Paris would further boost his legendary status in Japan.

5. Tom Kim and Ben An's unique medal incentive

South Korea's Tom Kim (-10) and Byeong Hun An (-7) are firmly in contention for a medal. Kim, who fired 66-68 to start, idled with a 69 in Round 3. An was 8-under through 11 holes Saturday before a double-bogey on No. 13.

Why is this significant?

In South Korea, able-bodied men between the ages 18 and 35 are mandated to serve in the military for at least 18 months. Exemptions can be granted for success on global stages, such as an Olympic medal. Per South Korea's rules, none of the majors or PGA Tour events qualify for exemption-status.

Kim, 22 and An, 32, need to either medal or triumph at the Asian Games to avoid service. (Last year, Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im earned exemptions by leading South Korean team to gold at the Asian Games.)

“It's not easy,” An said before the Olympics. “You don't get to practice or play for a year and a half-ish. It's very harsh for golfers.”

“I want me and Ben to be standing in that stadium not for exemption but for our country,” Kim said at his pre-Olympics press conference. “That's the most important part. That's the pride of being a South Korean. We have our services, and it is what it is.”