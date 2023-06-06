There is a new big chapter being written in the golf world, as the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have decided to lay down their arms and let peace rule, with the two giant organizations agreeing to a merger. However, it's a marriage only a few knew was going to happen. Even Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy apparently were in the dark about it, only having knowledge of the unification after news of it already broke.

With that, all eyes are on PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who has a lot of explaining to do to his league's players, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who both have always defended the league and stayed loyal to it.

Via Ewan Murray of Sky Sports:

Jay Monahan's rationale for Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods only learning of the LIV deal this morning is basically that it's “only” a framework agreement. Not sure that should or can wash. Those two guys consistently went above and beyond to protect the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour players got a letter from Monahan informing them of the “formation of a new commercial entity to unify golf,” which definitely caught a lot of them by surprise.

This was such a secretive deal made that @PGATOUR players found out just today including @McIlroyRory who sits on the Tour Policy Board. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) June 6, 2023

*Tiger Woods* didn’t know about the PGA Tour’s deal with LIV Golf in advance of today’s announcement, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach on SportsCenter just now — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) June 6, 2023

It can be remembered that LIV Golf had an $800 million offer to Tiger Woods for him to leave the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed league. McIlroy, meanwhile, had never shied away from voicing out his full support for the PGA Tour prior to the merger. One can only imagine the surprise both superstars felt when they heard that the league they so willingly protected is going to sleep in the same bed with the league that posed the biggest threat to it.