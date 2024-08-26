Adam Scott's roller coaster season took on more twists and turns Sunday. After Scott set the course record at the BMW Championship Friday, vaulting him to the lead, a tough stretch on Sunday ultimately cost him the title.

Scott entered the final round one shot behind eventual champion Keegan Bradley. He opened his day with an eagle on the par-5 1st, momentarily taking the lead. But he was not able to get much going the rest of the front nine bogeying six and birdieing eight to go out in 34.

That is when it all fell apart for the Aussie.

“Not quite the roller coaster that Saturday was, but 10, 11, 12 kind of blew it for me there. I was in position with wedges on every hole and made three bogeys. That's almost unthinkable, really,” Scott said after his round.

Meanwhile, Bradley put together a stretch of 12 consecutive pars, helping build a lead he would never relinquish.

Nevertheless, Scott feels good about his game as he heads to East Lake for the Tour Championship.

Adam Scott unexpected finish to 2024 PGA Tour season

When the FedEx Cup Playoffs began just over two weeks ago, it seemed unlikely Scott would be playing this week.

Following the Travelers Championship in late June, the 14-time PGA Tour winner was in the midst of a funk. He had only recorded one top-10 all season, and that was all the way back in February at the Phoenix Open. He had missed the cut at the PGA Championship and finished T32 at the U.S. Open.

Then something clicked.

He nearly won the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing second to Robert MacIntyre. Scott maintained that momentum in Royal Troon to finish 10th at the Open Championship. That was just enough to get him into the FedEx Cup Playoffs. But he still needed strong finishes to advance.

Well, he tied for 18th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which just got him inside the top 50. After his T2 at the BMW Championship, Scott heads to East Lake with an outside shot at a win.

“I'm disappointed not to have won today, but I'm pretty happy to be going to East Lake because that wasn't on the cards a couple weeks ago,” said Scott.

“After a couple days of rest and getting my head into next week, it'll be fun to go and have a couple good rounds and kind of find my way up the leaderboard at East Lake.”

Scott will tee up in Atlanta 10 shots back of favorite and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. It will take a herculean effort to catch the best player on the planet, but the Aussie has the game to pull it off.