Nick Dunlap made a big announcement.

If you can win a PGA Tour event, you are probably capable of becoming a professional golfer. Sure enough, Nick Dunlap, who recent won the American Express, is turning pro, per Chase Goodbread of The Tuscaloosa News.

“UA sophomore golfer Nick Dunlap, after winning the AmEx tourney on Sunday to become the youngest amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1910, just announced he will turn pro,” Goodbread wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 20-year-old shocked the golf world with his victory as an amateur at the American Express tournament. He explained his decision to turn pro during an appearance on CBS News.

“It was the easiest hard decision I've ever had to make,” Dunlap said. “It was always a dream of mine to play on the PGA Tour and play professionally.”

Dunlap will reportedly make his professional debut at the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, per Golf Central. It's been a remarkable couple of weeks for Dunlap. However, his golf journey has been in the works for a long time.

“I played a lot of sports growing up and golf was kind of my last one,” Dunlap told CBS News. “My dad played baseball at MTSU so I always grew up playing baseball, and football and basketball. For whatever reason I was out on the range with him one day and he's not very good himself… For whatever reason I picked up a golf club and started playing and kind of fell in love with how difficult it is and trying to perfect it.

“It's impossible to perfect golf. That's what draws me to it.”

Now Dunlap will continue trying to “perfect” golf, although he admits it's impossible, as a professional moving forward. And maybe becoming the perfect golfer is impossible, but Dunlap's future is bright without question.