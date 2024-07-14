Robert MacIntyre wasn't about to finish second at the Genesis Scottish Open for the second year in a row. And certainly not to a person named “Scott.”

On Sunday afternoon at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, MacIntyre sunk a cold-blooded walk-off birdie putt to take his native event in the rowdiest possible fashion. Cue the bagpipes and pub chants.

“I think I lost my voice after the scream on that hole,” MacIntyre recalled. “I thought I was short. Look, I've put a lot of work into this. I've changed a lot within the team and I've just worked hard. I wanted The Scottish Open. The crowd has been unbelievable. Look, I got a bit of luck on 16 that you need a bit of luck to win golf tournaments. I couldn't believe when I heard a spring under my foot where my spike is at and I'm like no way. It was covered, and I thought, I got lucky; it was meant to be.”

The 27-year-old — whose first PGA Tour victory came at the RBC Canadian Open in June — has now secured both “National Opens” on the calendar. MacIntyre, who hails from Oban, finished one stroke behind Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open in 2023. This time around, he got to hear his own national anthem blaring as he accepted his trophy.

“I mean, the crowd support, the support of the Scottish people, from 2017, 2018, 2019 — the support has been unbelievable. Close last year but I had my chance here at the end and I just kept saying to myself, just take a chance, take a chance. I took it. I can't believe it.”

MacIntyre entered Sunday two strokes behind his final-group partner, Ludvig Aberg. MacIntyre (-18) shot a final-round 67 to emerge from a crowded leaderboard that included Aberg, Collin Morikawa, and McIlroy. It was PGA Tour stalwart Adam Scott, though — seeking his first PGA Tour win since Riviera in 2020 — who had a golden opportunity to spoil the party.

Through 15 holes, MacIntyre was even for his round and two strokes back of the lead, though he effectively warmed up the flammable patrons with a 41-foot roll on no. 14.

On the par-5 16th, needing a birdie to keep up, MacIntyre's wayward tee shot deeply embedded into the rough. However, the ball's proximity to a sprinkler head allowed him free relief, and he took full advantage was a tournament-swinging approach. He sunk the eagle to tie Scott. (Last year, his bogey on the same hole doomed him vs. McIlroy.)

On the par-4, 488-yard 18th, Scott badly pushed a would-be birdie putt that would've put him one up on MacIntyre, just as the local kid stepped into the final tee box. Either way, MacIntyre hit a bomb off off the right side of the green, then calmly chipped to 22 feet, 2 inches. The rest is Gaelic lore.

“Just gave myself a chance,” he said. “That was the job, give yourself a chance. I knew it was revel pin-high because it was underneath the slope, and in my head I just kept saying to myself, this is what you do, Bob. I've done it.”

“I played mostly really good golf. I really like what happened with my game out there this week,” said the 43-year-old Scott, who will be making his 92nd consecutive major start at next week's 152nd Open at Royal Troon. “I'm disappointed to not get a crack at the end. I had a chance with the putt on the last and went right and I read it straight.

“And you know, pleased for Bob,” he continued. “This is a big win. I played with him yesterday, and you can hear them singing over there. I think that's awesome for him and hopefully I can take some good form into next week.”

MacIntyre played the final fives holes at 4-under par. He now has the 11th-shortest odds (+3300 per FanDuel) to win his first major at the British Open.

“It's incredible,” added MacIntrre. “I mean, next week is a new week but I tell you, I'm going to celebrate this with my family, friends, and everyone here. I'm going to celebrate this one hard. We'll pitch up to The Open when we pitch up to The Open.”

MacIntyre joins Sandy Lyle (1988) as the only Scots to earn two PGA Tour trophies in one season. He'll move from 39th to 16th in the FedExCup standings and pocket $1.6 million. Of course, the national glory is priceless.