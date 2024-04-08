Amid his ongoing health issues, Tiger Woods will be participating in this year's Masters Tournament. Winning the prestigious championship five times throughout his career, the 48-year-old is no stranger to the upcoming competition. In fact, with how long Woods has been playing, the door is open for him to achieve another feat in the coming days. Woods will attempt to set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th consecutive time, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. The 15-time major winner is currently tied with Gary Player and Fred Couples with 23 consecutive cuts made at the Masters.
While many fans are excited about the possible record-breaking performance, concerns still linger over Woods' aforementioned health issues. During the Genesis Invitational back in February, Woods suddenly withdrew from the tournament due to influenza. Additionally, the golf icon has suffered a number of injuries as of late. Back in 2021, a car accident caused multiple fractures to Woods' right leg. During last year's Masters, Woods had to withdraw because of plantar fasciitis. Furthermore, Woods underwent subtalar fusion surgery in April 2023 to address post-traumatic arthritis in his ankle.
Notah Begay III's latest statement about the five-time Masters champ doesn't help as well. Speaking in a press conference this past Wednesday, Begay opened up on Woods' ongoing ordeals.
“He's trying to formulate a strategy and approach that he can work within given the constraints that he's presented with — and he's got some constraints,” Begay said, per ESPN. “He's got zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have.”
Despite the injuries, Tiger Woods pushes on
Can an injury-riddled Woods bounce back come April 11? He's certainly getting ready as of now. Woods recently practiced at Augusta on Sunday in preparation for the tournament. The 48-year-old was seen with his new caddie, Lance Bennett and his business partner Rob McNamara as he took to the course to get up a couple of chips and puts.
A Sunday stroll. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2El1GGM1Fj
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2024
A sixth title isn't expected from the man this year, considering the health problems. Still, many fans would surely like to see Woods make the cut and finish the tournament. While he made it known that he isn't retiring anytime soon, Woods did hint during last year's Masters that he doesn't know how much time he has left to play at the highest level.
“Last year was kind of…I didn't know if I was going to play again at that time,” Woods said, in reference to his return from the 2021 car accident. “For some reason, everything kind of came together and I pushed it a little bit and I was able to make the cut, which was nice…Yeah, I don't know how many more I have in me. So just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories.” (per Golf Digest's Joel Beall)
Tiger Woods is arguably in the twilight of his storied career, so for golf fans, just seeing him on the grass in this day and age is already a memory to cherish.