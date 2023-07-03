The world of golf is still in the process of digesting the controversial merger between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and the DP World Tour to merge. Tiger Woods had not been heard saying much about that partnership, but he did make an announcement on Twitter to deny details of a document that recently got leaked.

“In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers,” Tiger Woods said through his official Twitter account.

The players meeting being referenced here was one that happened just before the 2022 edition of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the document, it was revealed what Tiger Woods was supposed to say during the meeting, including asking PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to leave the room and comparing Monahan's role with that of a Ryder Cup captain. Tiger Woods also had to voice out a strong support for Monahan by saying “He’s the right guy for this war. He’s a fighter.” None of these occurred and none of the words that he was supposed to utter came out of his mouth, according to Woods, who definitely felt he had to clear the air the soonest way he could before his name gets dragged along with a snowball of issue that has the potential to get larger.

Tiger Woods has not seen action in the PGA Tour since the 2023 Masters Tournament last April.