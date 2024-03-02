There is an all-star lineup of PGA Tour golfers, celebrities and athletes heading to Florida to play in this year's Seminole Pro-Member golf event. Tiger Woods and Tom Brady are expected to play in the tournament, per 5 Clubs Golf.
The tournament is scheduled for Monday, and is a one-day event in Juno Beach, Florida. Woods and Brady both have tee-times before 8:00 am Eastern. It will be Woods' first time ever playing in the pro-am, and a chance for him to get back in rhythm following his departure last month from the Genesis Invitational. Woods left that tournament despite playing fairly well, due to an illness he suffered on the course.
The star-studded event also features a who's who of other entertainers and celebrities. Other golfers include former NBA star Shane Battier, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, and former USGA head Mike Davis, per Golf.com. The attention will surely be on Woods though as he slices his way through the course at Seminole Golf Club.
It is possible Woods is playing in the event to get some more practice under his belt before some larger PGA Tour golf tournaments. Woods had some struggles at Genesis, especially in the front 9 during the first round. The pro-am features pairings and Woods is teamed up with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. Woods' presence at Seminole will surely bring a lot of people to the event.
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is playing with PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau. That pairing will certainly also bring a lot of eyes to the tournament. The Seminole Pro-Member is played one day after the PGA Tour Cognizant Classic.