We are hitting the summer portion of the season and the Wells Fargo Championship is taking place this weekend. Check out our PGA Tour odds series as we give out a Wells Fargo Championship prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

The Wells Fargo Championship is held at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Last years event was not held at Quail Hollow because of the Presidents Cup. Max Homa won the event for the second time in three years (not counting 2020) in 2022. Rory McIlroy will make his return in this event while other top tour pros also tee off this weekend. The purse for this designated event is 20 million dollars.

PGA Tour Odds – Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy: +700

Patrick Cantlay: +1300

Xander Schauffele: +1700

Tony Finau: +1700

Cameron Young: +1700

Viktor Hovland: +1700

Jordan Spieth: +1900

Justin Thomas: +2400

Sungjae Im: +2900

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2900

Collin Morikawa: +2900

Max Homa: +2900

Jason Day: +2900

Sahith Theegala: +5000

Shane Lowry: +5500

How to Watch the Wells Fargo Championship

TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock

Time: First group 6:50 AM ET/3:50 AM PT Thursday – Sunday

Wells Fargo Championship Favorite Picks

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy makes his return after sitting out the last three events on tour. He should be fully rested and ready to go for the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy is at the top of the Odds based on name alone. However, he is still a good golfer. He has only made five of seven cuts, but when he does make the cut, he usually finishes high on the leaderboard. McIlroy has three top-10 finishes in the five cuts made, including one win. He is rested, he crushes the ball off the tee, and he should be ready to go this weekend.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has been really good this season. In 12 events started, he has made 12 cuts. Of those cuts made, Schauffele has seven top-10 finishes. This includes his last four events played. Schauffele is playing extremely well as of late, and he is due for a win. He is seventh on tour in total strokes gained, and his approaches have been outstanding. He hits a lot of greens in regulation and putts well. Expect him to have another good round at Quail Hollow and possibly take home the trophy.

Viktor Hovland: Hovland has made all of his cuts this season. In 12 cuts made, he has nine top-25 finishes and five top-10 finishes. He has finished inside the top-20 in four of his last six events. Hovland drives the ball well. He is seventh in strokes gained off the tee, so he is constantly putting himself in good positions for his second shot. He usually plays a good first round, so you can expect to see him at the top of the leaderboard after Thursday’s round. However, he just needs to carry that through the weekend. If he can play well for all four days, he will finish at the top of the leaderboard in this event.

Wells Fargo Championship Sleeper Picks

Max Homa: Homa needs to be on the list. He is very comfortable in this event. Homa won the event last season, even though it was not at Quail Hollow. He does have a win in the event a few years ago as well. Homa has not been playing his best golf, but he is still one of the best in the world. He is fifth in total strokes gained and has one of the best putters on tour. He could be a little better off the tee, though. If Homa can drive the ball well in this event, he will be able to finish at the top.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala has been playing very well as of late. He has made every cut since October and has finished in the top-25 his last three starts. In total, Theegala has seven top-10 finishes this season. Once he gets on the green, he is good. Theegala has been very good on and around the green lately. He could clean up his driving a little bit, but if he strikes it well this weekend, he could earn another top-10 finish.

Final Wells Fargo Championship Prediction and Pick

There are plenty of great golfers to choose from. However, one sticks out more than the rest. Xander Schauffele has been playing well all season, but he has been hot lately. If he plays his game, Schauffele should earn his first win this season.

Final Wells Fargo Championship Prediction and Pick: Xander Schauffele +1700