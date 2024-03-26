After an eventful five-week Florida Swing — highlighted by Scottie Scheffler's back-t0-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship — the PGA Tour heads to the Memorial Park Golf Course for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Houston Open is one of three non-signature, full-field events in the run-up to the Masters (April 11-14). Peter Malnati is in the field following his emotional victory at the Valspar Championship. Next week, TPC San Antonio will host the Valero Texas Open.
The winner in Houston will earn $1.6 million of the $9.1 million purse, 500 FedExCup points, and an invitation to Augusta National.
Tony Finau is your defending champion, way back in November 2022.
65 players (plus ties) out of the 144 in the field will make the cut.
Memorial Park has only hosted the Houston Open since 2021, and the tournament was played in the fall for the past three years. That may render course history moot as a performance indicator, but its newfound placement as a Masters appetizer undoubtedly spices up the proceedings. This is the final week for players to break into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking in time to book a spot in the Augusta field.
Here's what else to know.
PGA Tour: Texas Children's Houston Open
Course notes:
The lengthy, 7,435-yard Par 70 has produced low winning scores (-13, -10, -16), but it's no hole-to-hole birdie-fest.
It requires prowess throughout the bag, although driving and long-iron approaches will be key. Strokes gained: approach, SG: off-the-tee, and driving distance should be useful prognosticators of success.
Our turn.#TCHO #ItsAWholeVibe #PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/PfCzf1XZdl
— Texas Children’s Houston Open (@TCHouOpen) March 24, 2024
The favorite: Scottie Scheffler (+260 on FanDuel)
Scheffler took a well-deserved break after a dominant Bay Hill win and gritty TPC Sawgrass performance. He's the best player in the world right now by a mile. He ranks first in the Houston field in strokes gained and SG: tee-to-green. He's scored under par in all 27 rounds in 2024. The World No. 1 has even resembled an above-average putter since changing to a mallet.
The Longhorn and Dallas resident should feel right at home. His 62 in the 2022 second round is the course record. +260 is a Prime Tiger Woods number, but Scheffler is striking the ball at that level.
Picks!
Tony Finau outright (+2500): Finau didn't make the weekend at the Valspar, but it was his first missed cut in eight 2024 PGA Tour starts. His performance from tee to green has been outstanding. His putting has largely been a weakness, but it's showing signs.
“I've been working hard,” Finau said Wednesday. “I haven't got the results out of the season that I would've liked, especially leading into major championship months. But the work continues. It's always a work in progress. I know I'm always one thought, one swing, away from a spark … Looking to maybe spark something in the game this week for sure.”
Finau has historically posted strong results at the Mexico Open (Vidanta Villarta) and The Farmers (Torrey Pines) — two common course comps to Memorial Park.
Vijay Singh is the last golfer to repeat in H-Town (2004-05).
One and Done — Sahith Theegala (+1600): Theegala hasn't lifted a trophy, but the 26-year-old has an under-the-radar claim as the second-best player on the PGA Tour in 2024.
Theegala is coming off top-10 finishes at Bay Hill and The Players. He ranks second in strokes gained and SG: putting in 2024. Across the board, he's been one of the steadiest statistical performers. He can smack it pretty darn far, too. Assuming his putting remains solid, there's no reason he can't snag his second career PGA Tour win.
With their combination of creativity and aggression, Finau and Theegala will be popular Masters picks if they fare well in Texas.
Wyndham Clark to miss the cut (+330): With apologies to Theegala, Clark has been the sharpest player on tour this season. He appears laser-focused heading into major season. I love his chances to add a second major in 2024, but I wouldn't be shocked to see a momentary let-down in Houston. Regardless, I'd expect him to contend at Augusta.
Other plausible contenders: Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge, Si-Woo Kim