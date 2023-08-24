Winning any professional golf tournament is obviously a great accomplishment. But there's certainly something a little extra special about winning the Tour Championship, as it's a highly exclusive event with only the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings getting the opportunity to compete in the PGA Tour's season finale. And the perks that come with such a win are fantastic.

For one, the winner of the Tour Championship collects an $18 million paycheck. So there's that. In addition, the victor earns a five-year PGA Tour exemption, including entry into all eight Signature events the following season, as well as a spot in The Players Championship and all four majors. Yeah, it's a big deal.

However, a Tour Championship victory may not guarantee the winner the most points in the Official World Golf Ranking.

But why?

In 2019, the PGA Tour implemented the staggered-stroke format to the Tour Championship. For those unfamiliar with the structure, the No. 1 player in the FedEx Cup standings following the first two PGA Tour playoff events begins the season finale already at 10-under.

Second place begins at 8-under, third place begins at 7-under, fourth place begins at 6-under, fifth place begins at 5-under, and the remaining 25 players' scores regress in groups of five with the final five in the standings starting the Tour Championship at even par.

This year, for the second straight season, Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 seed. Now, he could easily win this week. But there's certainly a good chance he won't earn the most OWGR points when the tournament ends on Sunday afternoon.

And the reason for that is that the Official World Golf Ranking doesn't recognize the winner of the Tour Championship as the actual winner if he doesn't post the lowest 72-hole score. And in the four years since the PGA Tour began using the staggered-stroke format, the victor didn't post the lowest score on two occasions.

In 2020, top-seeded Dustin Johnson began the Tour Championship at 10-under and shot an 11-under 269 on the par-70 layout at Atlanta's famed East Lake Golf Club, cruising to a three-shot victory. However, overall, that only tied for third as the lowest 72-hole score. Xander Schauffele, who began his week at 3-under, shot a 15-under 265 to take low honors, thus earning the most world-ranking points.

In 2021, top-seeded Patrick Cantlay won the Tour Championship at 21-under but tied for the fourth-lowest 72-hole score as he shot an 11-under 269 over 72 holes. Jon Rahm, who's never hidden his disdain for the staggered-stroke format, tied with Kevin Na for the week's lowest score as both shot a 14-under 266 to earn the most Official World Golf Ranking points.

In the other two instances, Rory McIlroy was able to take all honors. In 2019, starting in fifth position, the Northern Irishman won the Tour Championship at 18-under and posted the lowest 72-hole score, shooting a 13-under 267.

And just last year, McIlroy, this time starting in seventh, shot a 17-under 263 over four days to finish at 21-under for the week, besting Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im by a single stroke.

Sure, it's a little strange that the official winner of a big event like the Tour Championship may not receive the most OWGR points. But until the PGA Tour can develop a new system to crown a FedEx Cup champ, that's the way it goes for now.