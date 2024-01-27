A Pharrell Williams biopic will be in LEGO.

Pharrell Williams' biopic will be an animated journey with LEGO. Aptly titled “Piece by Piece,” Williams teamed up with The Lego Group to defy the normal and ignite imaginations with his unique approach. The LEGO biopic will have Morgan Neville as director, produced by Focus Features.

In a departure from traditional biographical formats, Pharrell Williams' biopic in LEGO promises to transport audiences into a whimsical Lego world. Or in its words, where creativity knows no bounds. Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski praised Williams' trailblazing spirit. He envisioned the film as a source of inspiration for viewers to shape their realities “brick by brick.”

Director Morgan Neville also expressed enthusiasm for the project's unconventional premise. Emphasizing the collaborative effort to bring Williams' vision to life. Meanwhile, Williams himself reflected on the journey, thanking the opportunity to share his universe through Lego animation. A concept born from childhood play and evolved into a cinematic exploration of his life's narrative.

“Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination…who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

The production boasts an impressive lineup of creative minds. Including producers Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdés, and Shani Saxon, alongside executive producers Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone from The Lego Group. “We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Pharrell Williams‘ biopic in LEGO, Piece by Piece, promises to build imagination when it hits theaters on Oct. 11.