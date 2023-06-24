Pharrell Williams, the reigning Louis Vuitton artistic director, continues to make waves at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. With his recent runway debut, Pharrell has become an omnipresent figure, leaving a lasting impression with his impeccable style and a standout accessory—the $1 million EUR Speedy duffle bag, Highsnobiety reports. Dubbed the “Millionaire” bag, it not only showcases Pharrell's affinity for luxury but also hints at the level of opulence he intends to bring to the iconic fashion house.

Pharrell explaining the “Millionaire” Louis Vuitton duffel bag ✨ pic.twitter.com/5MZuvzJxUi — garçon (@boymolish) June 23, 2023

The extravagant price tag of Pharrell's bag comes from the craftsmanship and materials. The “Millionaire” Speedy bag is meticulously crafted from crocodile leather and adorned with a chunky gold chain and diamond padlock. These exquisite details are the result of painstaking handmade work carried out in one of Louis Vuitton's relatively young exotic leather ateliers.

Since the breathtaking Louis Vuitton show on June 20, Pharrell has been making appearances at various events during Paris Fashion Week. Notably, he graced the front row of the Junya Watanabe show and Kim Jones' Dior SS24 presentation, accompanied by his wife Helen Lasichanh, and their eldest child, Rocket Williams. The family donned head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensembles, but it was Pharrell's blinding yellow Speedy bag that stole the spotlight.

In a press release, Pharrell described his take on the LV Speedy bag as an embodiment of the “attitude and hustle mentality of Canal Street,” capturing the essence of everyday life. His bags also played a prominent role in his inaugural Louis Vuitton men's campaign, which featured notable figures such as Rihanna, along with vibrant primary-colored carryalls and even an LV coffee cup.