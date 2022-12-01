Published December 1, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

With the Philadelphia Eagles set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, all eyes will be on this matchup of two of the NFL’s top teams. Ahead of this Eagles-Titans matchup, we will be giving our Eagles Week 13 predictions.

Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles currently find themselves at 10-1 and in first place in the NFC. They are arguably the NFL’s top team and are the first group to reach double-digit wins.

On the other side, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find themselves at 7-4 and are in first place in the AFC South.

Throughout this season, both the Eagles and Titans have found success in similar ways. Their defenses have been elite at times, and both offenses have regularly put up big numbers on the ground.

This Week 13 matchup could prove to be a slugfest between the two sides. If the Eagles can walk away with a victory, they would add yet another statement win to their resume.

3 Eagles predictions for Week 13 vs. Titans

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. The Eagles contain Derrick Henry

Titans running back Derrick Henry is once again putting together a strong campaign in 2022. The veteran running back has rushed for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns through this season. He is currently second in the NFL in rushing yards and third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns.

Earlier in the season, Henry looked to be among the most dominant runners in the NFL. At one point, over a five-game span, he totaled 678 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

In recent weeks, Henry has returned to earth with how he has played. He has been held under 100 rushing yards in three straight games, totaling 178 rushing yards and one touchdown over this time.

Now Henry will be forced to take on arguably the NFL’s best-run defense in the Eagles. And this group could prove to make things very hard for the former 2000-yard rusher.

The Eagles have allowed 1,328 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground. In recent weeks, the loss of rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis has impacted this unit heavily on the ground. But the Eagles have recently invested in this defensive front, signing several players to help the unit.

If all goes to plan for this Eagles defense, Henry will be kept in control in the backfield. This could be the key to them earning a victory in Week 13.

2. AJ Brown dominates the Titans secondary

Since joining the Eagles in a draft day trade, veteran wide receiver AJ Brown has been the go-to target for Jalen Hurts.

In 11 games this season, Brown has been targeted 86 times, bringing in 53 receptions for 831 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He is also currently averaging 15.7 yards per reception.

Over the past month, as the Eagles have found success on the ground, Brown has seen his numbers drop. In the last four games, he has recorded just 14 receptions for 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Now heading into this Week 13 game against a struggling Titans secondary, Brown could be due for a strong showing.

The Titans secondary has been a weak point in a very well-rounded defense this season. So far, they have allowed the fourth most passing yards in the NFL with 2,934. They have also allowed the fourth most passing touchdowns with 19.

Hurts and the Eagles offense have been relentless at times this season, often putting up big numbers on offense. With Hurts throwing the ball and looking to Brown early and often, he could finish the day with maybe his biggest outing of the season.

1. Jalen Hurts puts on yet another big performance

After showing glimpses of how good he could be last season, Hurts fully arrived in 2022. Now, while leading his team to the best record in the NFL, he finds himself firmly in the conversation for MVP.

On paper, Hurts has been near perfect. Through the air, he has thrown for 2,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions. On the ground, he has added 597 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. With 127 carries on the season, he is currently averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Hurts is yet to not fill the stat sheet in a game this season. Either through the air or on the ground he has reached the end zone in every game but one. With each passing week, he has also managed to add more to his game.

After primarily finding success through the air to start the season, Hurts has been dominant on the ground recently. In Week 12, he rushed for a career-high 157 yards on 17 carries.

Hurts and the Eagles offense have all the pieces to put up big numbers against a Titans defense that is not currently at 100%. If all goes to plan, the Eagles QB1 could look elite again.