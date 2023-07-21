More interleave action continues to kick off the weekend as the Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians go toe-to-toe on the diamond this evening. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Phillies-Guardians prediction and pick will be made.

Fresh off of their impressive World Series run a year ago, the Phillies have accounted for a solid 52-44 record through the first 96 games of the 2023 regular season which is good enough for second place in an ultra-competitive NL East division. Despite losing two in a row to the Milwaukee Brewers, the ‘Phils have won four of their last six games and are one game up for the final spot in the NL Wild Card. Getting the nod on the mound will be lefty Ranger Suarez who is 2-4 with a fairly productive 3.84 ERA in his 12 starts on the season.

Switching gears to the Guardians, it is Cleveland that finds themselves two games below the .500 mark and needs to put things in high gear if they want to sniff postseason play in 2023. Fortunately, the Guardians are partaking in an AL Central division that is quite mediocre as Cleveland only trails the first-place Twins by two games. All in all, the Guardians have won two of three after losing four straight and will turn to the young 23-year-old flame-thrower in Gavin Williams who is 1-2 with a 3.94 ERA.

Here are the Phillies-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Guardians Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+136)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Guardians

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 ET/4:10 PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

After undergoing a devastating Tommy John injury, Bryce Harper has slowly worked his way back too full strength as Philadelphia's designated hitter. However, whether it's tonight or at some point this weekend, Harper could even fill in at first base as the Phillies have spent all season long looking for Rhys Hoskins' replacement after the right-handed slugger sustained a season-ending knee injury in Spring Training. At first glance, Harper's power numbers have definitely diminished from what he is used to, as the 30-year-old has mashed only four home runs in 63 games played.

Nevertheless, even though it would be nice for Philly that Bryce Harper could return to his vintage form, the Phillies will need to rely on the rest of their offense to jump out early against a rookie pitcher who may be giddy in the early frames of this one. In fact, Williams is coming off a four-walk outing versus the Rangers, so it wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world if he struggles with his command yet again.

Above all else, be on the lookout for second-baseman Bryson Stott to continue his stellar campaign. After hitting a measly .234 in 2022, Stott has taken his game to the next level with a team-high .305 average in 90 games played. Alas, Stott could be that X-Factor that the Phillies so desperately need to cover the spread in this one.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, every single game from here on out is extremely important for Cleveland's playoff chances in such a competitive division race. If there is one thing that the Guardians happen to excel at despite being two games under .500, it is the fact that they know how to record outs when they need it the most. Believe it or not, Cleveland has held opposing hitters to a 3.88 ERA which is the eighth-best mark in the league. Even more so, they have also accounted for 35 quality starts. Despite Gavin Williams being an unproven rookie up to this point, he certainly possesses a talented arsenal that can help him get the job done versus a talented Phillies offense.

In addition, Cleveland's chances of covering the spread will be exponentially that much greater if first-baseman Josh Naylor is able to suit up for play. At the moment, Naylor is among one of the best hitters in all of baseball during the month of July as he has slashed a .388 batting average to go along with five homers and 17 RBIs in 13 games. However, Naylor is dealing with a nagging sore right wrist, so it will be important for bettors that are planning on wagering upon the Guardians to monitor his status closer to first pitch.

Final Phillies-Guardians Prediction & Pick

At first glance, both teams enter play fresh off of losses, but the Phillies have happened to be the better team up to this point of the season. With that being said, throw some dollars on the -1.5 Phillies spread as they should bounce back from their most recent shutout defeat to the Brewers.

Final Phillies-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+136)