The Philadelphia Phillies take a trip north of the border as they face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Phillies-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Tyler Phillips vs. Chris Bassitt

Tyler Phillips (4-1) with a 5.50 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Phillips went 4.1 innings in his last start, giving up nine hits, a walk, and a home run. He would surrender five runs in a no-decision as the Phillies beat the Marlins.

2024 Road Splits: Phillipes is 2-1 on the road this year with a 7.02 ERA and a .269 opponent batting average.

Chris Bassitt (9-13) with a 4.27 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP

Last Start: Bassitt went 6.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits, a walk, and a run. Still, he took the loss to the Red Sox in the game.

2024 Home Splits: Bassitt is 6-7 at home this year with a 4.76 ERA and a .267 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Blue Jays Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -106

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: NBCSP/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are eighth in majors in runs scored while sitting four in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Alec Bohm has led the way this year. He is hitting .290 this year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 89 RBIs while scoring 59 runs this year. Still, he is considered day-to-day with a hand injury. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is slugging well. He is hitting .281 on the year with a .371 on-base percentage. Harper has 26 home runs, 76 RBIS and 73 runs scored this year. Kyle Schwarber has also been great this year. He is hitting .238 with a .364 on-base percentage. Schwarber has 28 home runs, 82 RBIs, and has scored 88 times on the year.

Nick Castellanos comes into the game hot. He is hitting just .231 in the last week, but has two home runs, nine RBIs, and has scored three times. Brandon Marsh is also driving in runs. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a .318 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, two stolen bases, four RBIs, and two runs scored this week. Bryce Harper is also hitting well. He is hitting .417 with a .517 on-base percentage in the last week. Still, he has just one RBI and three runs scored on the week. The Phillies are hitting just .213 in the last week, with eight home runs, and 21 runs scored in seven games.

Current members of the Phillies have 112 career at-bats against Chris Bassitt. They have hit .232 against Bassitt. Nick Castellanos is 10-28 with four doubles, a home run, and two RBIs against Bassitt.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are tied for 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 17th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .324 this year with a .397 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 27 home runs, 89 RBIs, and 82 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .218 this year but with a .298 base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 56 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 69 times. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .216 this year with a .301 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 55 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 14 bases and scored 67 times on the year.

Leo Jiminez has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .313 in the last week with a .476 on-base percentage. He has four RBIs and two runs scored in the last week. Spencer Horwitz is also hitting well. Horwitz is hitting .304 in the last week with a .385 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Rounding out the hottest bats is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting .400 in the last week with two RBIs and three runs scored over that time. The Blue Jays are hitting .255 in the last week with eight home runs and 30 runs scored in seven games.

Final Phillies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Phillies were 2-1 in Phillips starts in August, but he has struggled. In August, he pitched just 11 innings over three starts, giving up 17 runs. That is good for a 13.91 ERA. Still, he has shown he can be solid. In four starts in July, he had a 1.80 ERA over 25 innings. Chris Bassitt has not been great as of late either. The last time out was his best start of August as he had a 5.34 ERA on the month. The Phillies offense has struggled as of late, but this is a chance for them to bounce back. They will do just that and get the win in this one.

Final Phillies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-106)