Two teams amid a playoff hunt face off as the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays play tonight. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Phillies come into this series after losing two of three to the Twins over the weekend. It was a rough weekend for the Phillis overall. In the two losses, they scored just one run, while they put out 13 in the one win. Meanwhile, the pitching staff gave up 15 runs in the three games. The Phillies have moved to a six-man rotation to help the pitching staff, and hopefully make a run at the playoffs. The Phillies are currently 11.5 games back of the Braves with a 65-54 record, but they have the top Wild Card spot in the National League.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays also lost two of three over the weekend to the Cubs. They have now lost four of their last six games, and six 8.5 games back of the Orioles in the division at 66-54. Still, things are trending in the right direction for the Jays. They have a two-game lead in the Wild Card race and will look to finish strong to secure a playoff birth.

Here are the Phillies-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Blue Jays Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+146)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Blue Jays

TV: NBCSP/SportsNet

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies' offense ground to a halt in the last two games of their series with the Twins, scoring just one run in two games. On the season, the Phillies are 13th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Alec Bohm leads the team in RBIs with 74 this year, and he has continued to produce. This month, while he is hitting .286 he has driven in eight runs. Meanwhile, he is getting on base at a .321 clip with two home runs and three doubles. That has led to him scoring nine times this month.

Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber continue to produce for the Phillies. In the last week, Castellanos is hitting .367 with three home runs and six RBIs. He also has a double and stolen base, leading to him scoring five times. Schwarber is hitting just .200, but it is the power numbers to look at for him. He has two home runs in the last week while driving in six runs overall. Schwarber is also walking a lot. He has walked seven times n the last week, leading to an on-base percentage of .407 and him scoring five times.

After coming out of a prolonged slump, Trea Turner has turned it on as well. He is hitting .481 in the last week with a .517 on-base percentage. Turner has a home run and four doubles which has led to him driving in five runs. He has also stolen a base and scored five times in the last week. Meanwhile, Bryson Stott continued his solid season. He is hitting just .200 in the last week, but he has a .320 on-base percentage. He has stolen two bases and scored four times in the last week.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound today. He is 9-5 on the season with a 3.74 ERA. The Phillies have won nine of his last 11 starts overall. This month, he has pitched 12 innings in two starts, giving up five runs, good for a 3.75 ERA. The issue for him has been the long ball. He has given up two home runs in each start, and four this month. If he cannot keep the ball in the yard today, the Blue Jays will capitalize.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

While the Blue Jays scored 17 runs in their series with the Cubs, it was only enough for one win, as they surrendered four or more runs in every game. Overall on the season, the pitching has been good. They are first in the majors in team ERA while sitting ninth in WHIP and opponent batting average. They send Yusei Kikuchi to the mound today, and he has been great in his last five starts. In his last five starts, he is 2-0 with the Blue Jays losing two games. In both of those games, the Jays struggled to score runs, being shutout in one and scoring just two in another. Still, his ERA in his last five starts sits at 1.24.

If the Blue Jays can give some run support today, Kikuchi should be in line for another win. They are 15th in the year in runs scored while sitting fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. They have plenty of guys who are hitting hot and should help them get the win. That starts with Whit Merrifield. In the last week, he is hitting .429 with four RBIs. He has a double and a home run as well. Merrifield has also stolen a base and scored four times in the last week.

Meanwhile, George Springer is hitting .348 with an OBP of .400. He also has a home run and a double, but that has led to just one RBI. Springer has only scored once in the last week, despite getting in scoring position a fair amount, as he has a double and a stolen base.

Santiago Espinal is also hitting well in a limited time. He has played just four games in the last week, but he is hitting .333 with a .385 on-base percentage. While he does not have an extra-base hit, he has scored twice. With the Phillies sending a pitcher who has been giving up home runs to the mound today, the hope will be Valdimir Guerrero Jr. can hit a long ball. He does not have one in the last week but has been hitting well. He is hitting .320 in the last week while hitting a double and driving in three runs.

Final Phillies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The pitching match-up in this one is interesting. Zach Wheeler has been solid all season long, still, Yusei Kikuchi has been near impossible to crack. The only time he has been losing as of late has been due to a lack of run support. With how much Wheeler has struggled with the long ball in the last few starts, that may not be the case today. The Blue Jays have plenty of power bats to help get the job done and they will take the win in this one.

Final Phillies-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-176)