The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Phillies-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phillies-Brewers Projected Starters

Zack Wheeler vs. Frankie Montas

Zack Wheeler (15-6) with a 2.60 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 179.2 innings pitched, 199K/49BB, .192 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Win, 6 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 2.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 78.1 innings pitched, 84K/22BB, .200 oBA

Frankie Montas (7-10) with a 4.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 138.1 innings pitched, 128K/59BB, .239 oBA

Last Start: at San Francisco Giants: Win, 6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 4.09 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 55 innings pitched, 52K/18BB, .252 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Brewers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -134

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 7.5 (+104)

Under: 7.5 (-128)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Brewers

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zack Wheeler is one of the best pitchers in the MLB. Anytime he takes the mound, the Phillies have a chance to win the game. Wheeler has been lights out since the beginning of August. He has made eight starts, thrown 51 innings, allowed just 34 hits, struck out 60 batters, walked only nine, and he has an ERA of 1.76. Wheeler has been almost unhittable, and that should continue in this game. If he can stay hot, the Phillies will win this game.

Wheeler has already started against the Brewers this season. In that game, Wheeler led the Phillies to a win by going seven very strong innings. He allowed just one run on five hits while striking out six. With the way Wheeler has been throwing, he should be able to have another good start against the Brewers.

The Phillies have been good at the plate, which is why they are in first place in the NL East division. Philadelphia is fourth in the MLB in batting average, sixth in slugging percentage, they take plenty of walks, and they do not strike out. Montas is a pretty good pitcher, but the Phillies should be able to hit the ball well Tuesday night.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Same as Wheeler, Montas has been great since the beginning of August. In that span, Montas has made eight starts, and he has an ERA of 3.40. In those starts, Montas has thrown 45 innings, allowed just 33 hits, struck out 50, and he has a 1.13 WHIP. The Brewers need Montas to continue pitching well if they want to win this game. They have a very hard matchup against Zack Wheeler, so Montas has to really lock in. If he can do that, the Brewers will have a chance to win.

The good news is Montas has already started against the Phillies this season. Now, he was with the Cincinnati Reds at the time, but his game plan will not change. In his start against Philadelphia, Montas went 5.2 innings, and allowed just one run. He was also able to strike out five batters. Montas pretty much needs to have a replicated start for the Brewers to win on Tuesday night.

Final Phillies-Brewers Prediction & Pick

These two pitchers have been throwing the ball well. However, it is very hard to ignore what Zack Wheeler has not only done lately, but all season. For that reason, I am going to take the Phillies to win this game straight up. I think Wheeler is just too good to bet against right now.

Final Phillies-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-134)