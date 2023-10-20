The Philadelphia Phillies will try and take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the National League Championship Series as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 4 at Chase Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 4 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies 2-1 in Game 3 to get back into this series. Now, they hope to tie the series and give the Phillies a run for their money. The game was scoreless until the seventh inning, when Bryce Harper scored on a wild pitch to put the Phillies on the board. However, the Diamondbacks tied it in the bottom half of the inning when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled to left-center field to tie the game. It was 1-1 in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and Ketel Marte. Subsequently, Marte took a pitch from Craig Kimbrel and lifted it into an empty spot in front of the center fielder to drive in the game-winning run.

Ranger Suarez tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out seven. Meanwhile, Brandon Pfaadt tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out nine.

The Phillies will go with Christopher Sanchez for Game 4 of the NLCS, and it will be his first appearance in the playoffs this season. Ultimately, Taijuan Walker, Michael Lorenzen, and Gregory Soto will be the best relievers in the case that Sanchez does not have a good outing. The Diamondbacks will have a true bullpen game, starting with Joe Mantiply, who is 2-0 with a 9.00 ERA. Then, their next options in the bullpen are Miguel Castro, Kyle Nelson, and Luis Frias.

Here are the Phillies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLCS Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 4 Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-118)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (+142)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 4

Time: 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies' lineup has performed much better in this series. However, they all struggled in Game 3 and could not muster any offense against an Arizona pitching staff that held its own on Thursday. They have several hitters that can make an impact.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .200 in these playoffs with three home runs, four RBIs, and five runs. Also, he is 3 for 10 in the NLCS with two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs. Trea Turner is hitting .471 with three home runs, four RBIs, and eight runs in the postseason. Likewise, he is 3 for 8 in the NLCS with one home run, one RBI, and three runs. Bryce Harper is batting .357 with four home runs, seven RBIs, and 11 runs in the playoffs. Additionally, he is 3 for 9 with one home run, two RBIs, and four runs in the NLCS. Nick Castellanos is hitting .313 with five home runs, seven RBIs, and seven runs in the playoffs. Conversely, he is only 1 for 9 in the NLCS with one home run, one RBI, and one run. J.T. Realmuto is batting .273 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, and four runs in the playoffs. Also, he is 3 for 11 in the NLCS with four RBIs and one run,

The Phillies will need another good outing from their starting pitching. Moreover, they need the bullpen to do a better job. They held firm yesterday but still allowed two runs over the final three innings and cannot afford any mistakes in Game 4.

The Phillies will cover the spread if their hitters can find the ball and make some contact. Then, they need the pitching staff to excel.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks finally woke up in Game 3. They hope they can sustain it and do more damage in Game 4. It will be a tough test, as they must rely on their hitters to wake up and their pitching to hold up against a ferocious lineup.

Marte will be one of their key hitters, as he is batting .371 with two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs. Likewise, he is 6 for 14 in this series with an RBI. The Diamondbacks will need more from Corbin Carroll, who is 1 for 11 in this series. Also, Gabriel Moreno is 4 for 13 with one RBI with three doubles in this series. Christian Walker is 1 for 9 in this series with a run. Also, Gurriel is 2 for 11 with an RBI in this series. The DBacks need all these hitters to produce.

The bullpen will need to pitch perfectly. However, facing a loaded lineup with Harper, Turner, Castellanos, and Realmuto won't be easy. They must do their job and avoid a meltdown.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their hitters can finally break through. Also, the pitching must avoid mistakes.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 4 Prediction & Pick

Trusting the Diamondbacks to toss two efficient games in a row is difficult. Also, the hitters still have continued to struggle. The Phillies awaken their offense and take a 3-1 lead.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-118)