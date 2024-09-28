ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Zack Wheeler heads to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies as they face the Washington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Nationals prediction and pick.

Phillies-Nationals Projected Starters

Zack Wheeler vs. MacKenzie Gore

Zack Wheeler (16-7) with a 3.15 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP

Last Start: Wheeler went seven innings, giving up seven hits, a walk, and a home run. He gave up two runs in a loss to the New York Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Wheeler is 6-4 on the road in 15 starts, with a 2.83 ERA. He has a .202 opponent batting average.

MacKenzie Gore (10-12) with a 4.04 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP

Last Start: Gore went seven innings, giving up one hits and three walks. The one hit was a home run, leading to the only run surrendered as Gore took the win over the Cubs.

2024 Home Splits: Williams is 2-0 in four home starts this year with a 1.69 ERA and a .173 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Nationals Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -210

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: NBSCP/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are fourth in majors in runs scored while sitting fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging. Kyle Schwarber has led the way this year. He is hitting .250 this year with a .367 on-base percentage. Schwarber has 38 home runs with 102 RBIs. He has also scored 108 times this year. Meanwhile, Bryce Harper is playing well. He is hitting .286 on the year with a .373 on-base percentage. He has 30 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 85 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Alec Bohm. He is hitting .284 this year with 15 home runs, 95 RBIS, and 62 runs scored on the year.

Nick Castellanos has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .500 in the last week with two home runs, and five RBIs. He has also scored seven times in the last week. Alec Bohm has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .208 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Finally, Kyle Schwarber has been great as of late. He is hitting .226 in the last week, with three home runs, five RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. The Phillies are hitting .271 in the last week with 12 home runs and 39 runs scored in the last seven games.

Current Phillies have 130 career at-bats against MacKenzie Gore. They have hit .300 against Gore. Bryce Harper is 5-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos is 7-17 with two home runs and four RBIs. Finally, Trea Turner is 6-14 with two RBIs.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 19th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. CJ Abrams had been one of the best bats this year but was demoted to the minors after breaking curfew. Luis Garcia has also led the way this year. He is hitting .278 on the year with a .316 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 65 RBIs, and has scored 54 times this year. Further, he has stolen 21 bases. Also playing well this year is Keibert Ruiz. He is hitting .224 on the year with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 45 runs scored. James Wood has also been solid since coming up to the majors. He is hitting .266 on the year with a .358 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs, 39 RBIS, and 39 runs scored this year.

Joey Gallo has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and two runs scored. James Wood has been solid in the last week, hitting .286 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Finally, Juan Yepez is hitting .286 in the last week but does not have an RBI. Still, he has three runs scored. The Nationals are hitting .226 in the last week with three home runs and 12 runs scored in six games.

Current Nationals have 90 career at-bats against Zack Wheeler. they have hit just .167 against Wheeler. Luis Garcia Jr has the most experience, going 6-28 with two doubles, a home run, and three RBIs. Meanwhile, Keibert Ruiz is 5-22 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Zack Wheeler has been solid this month. He has pitched 26 innings, giving up just six runs in the process. Further, he is 3-1 in the last four games. Still, MacKenzie Gore has been just as good as of late. In September he pitched 22.2 innings, giving up ten runs, but just four earned. Further, the Nationals are 2-2 in those games. The Phillies have been the better-hitting team in the last week though, so take the Phillies to get the win.

Final Phillies-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Phillies ML (-210)