Pioneers of Pagonia gets its first content update after its early access release, following a quality-of-life update that arrived earlier this year. Here's everything you need to know about the Pioneers of Pagonia Economy Update in our patch notes.
Pioneers of Pagonia Economy Update Patch Notes
The new content update introduces a new layer of production to your economy, making the game more comprehensive than before. It also introduces larger warehouses for you to keep your produce, making stockpiling more effective for the moments in the game when shortages are likely to occur.
To make these economic updates easier to appreciate, the new patch also introduces new statistics for both your population and your production on the UI. This will make it easier for players to track their production and manage their economy.
Also part of the Pioneers of Pagonia Economy Update are various fixes, quality-of-life improvements, as well as map generation improvements, adding complexity to the procedurally generated worlds at the start of each scenario.
The following are the complete changes brought about by the new patch:
- Herrings have been added to the ocean and Trout swim in the lakes
- Your fishers head out to promising shores in range and try to catch them
-
Note that save games from the versions before 0.4.0 do not contain fish deposits, therefore the fisher has nothing to find
- Fish can be used to create rations or supply market stalls
- Herrings are used in nutrition meals, Trout in comfort meals
- The comfort meal score needed to gain population beyond 750 Pagonians has been increased to reflect availability of fish
- The amount of nutrition necessary for mining is unchanged for now as subsurface mining will impact this with a later game update
- Offers space for up to 8 different commodities, and up to 64 units of each one
- The contents of each pile can be chosen and set manually:
- Any specific commodity (e.g. silver blade)
- Any commodity of a group (e.g. any weapon, will be occupied as soon as production piles of any weapon type fill up)
- Any commodity (will be occupied as soon as any production piles fill up)
- Nothing (pile will be emptied / stay empty until changed)
- Some templates offer quick setups, e.g. “construction depot” for all 8 commodities used for construction
- Each pile can be manually set to priority. This means the Warehouse is supplied with priority for that commodity and will only redirect and offer these priority commodities to other buildings which are set to priority.
- The functionality of the standard storage building has been adjusted to the same behavior.
- Production and consumption statistics added to the tooltip of each commodity
- Reflect the production and consumption history of the last hour of each commodity
- Includes information for commodities traded or lost (e.g. stolen)
- Various statistics have been added to the tooltips of the unit interface
- Reflect the changes during the last hour, delivering valuable information, e.g.
- Amount of specific unit types like carriers, diggers or builders and how many of them are idle
- Development of total values like Balance of homes, total amount of combat units, wealth and many more
- Reworked “Start new game” flow to better distinguish between guidance maps, preselected maps, generated maps and playing with / without enemies.
- Removed the original guidance map without NPC villages
- Added two new maps to the predefined maps section
- New storage building behavior
- Configure piles individually or choose from several storage presets (e.g. mining resources, construction material, …) for all piles at once.
- Priority storing and delivery can be set per pile.
- Reworked distribution of surplus commodities to storages and warehouses: The supply will now depend on fill state much more than on distance
- This ensures that multiple distant locations get supplied simultaneously instead of the more distant ones only getting supplied after closer ones are full.
- It is useful to distribute commodities in advance and shorten delivery distance e.g. for border stones, construction materials, and more.
- Manual production orders and building priority setting is removed from NPC Village buildings when merging with player
- The camera can now be zoomed out further
- Reduced amount of builders for the well from 2 to 1
- Improved visual quality of shores and water areas
- Improved road layout of NPC villages
- Shadow quality has been improved
- Rendering performance improvements in situations with a lot of piles on the screen
- Added more LOD levels to a lot of assets to improve performance
- Reduced VRAM usage
- Disabled generated maps on specific old graphic drivers which are known to be unable to support procedural map generation. To unlock map generation an updated driver is required, otherwise, those systems can only play the preselected maps and save games created on another system.
- Improved audio mixing
- Added bonus track “Off To New Shores“ to the soundtrack
- Improved various icons
- Fixed: The workflow animations at the wood workshops had bugs
- Fixed: Workflow animations at the mint
- Fixed: Idle builders were blocking carriers bringing commodities
- Fixed: NPC camps were sometimes not destroyed after losing all units
- Fixed: Addresses some issues during road placement
Our Pioneers of Pagonia Early Access Review found a sound foundation laid out as the groundwork for the game that may continue to improve as the developers add more content post-Early Access launch. The developers currently don't have any pegged date yet for the full release of the game, but expect a late 2024 or early 2025 release date for Pioneers of Pagonia.