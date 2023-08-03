The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the beginning of a four game series Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates and Brewers have faced off six times this season. In those games, the Brewers have won five times. In those games, the Brewers are batting .237 with six home runs. Christian Yelich has one of those home runs, and he leads the team with six hits against the Pirates. Joey Weimer has homered twice against the Pirates. The Brewers have a WHIP of 1.06 in the games played against the Brewers. They also have a K/9 of 8.6 in those games. Of those six games, the Brewers starting pitchers have had four quality starts. Freddy Peralta has 17 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched to lead the Brewers.

The Pirates are led by Jack Suwinski. He leads the team in hits, and RBI against the Brewers. However, the team is hitting just .200 against Milwaukee this season. 19 of the Pirates' 39 hits have been for extra bases against the Brewers. On the mound, the Pirates have not pitched well against the Brewers. They have a 6.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9. The Pirates have walked 27 Brewers' hitters in 51 innings pitched. None of the Pirates starters have recorded a quality start in the games played.

Mitch Keller will be the starting pitcher for the Pirates. Adrian Houser will toe the rubber for the Brewers.

Here are the Pirates-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Brewers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-184)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Brewers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates are facing a struggling pitcher in this game. Houser has made 12 starts this season, and opponents are hitting .300 off him. Houser has allowed nine runs on 14 hits in his last two starts. He is not throwing the ball particularly well right now, so the Pirates should be able to hit the ball around. If the Pirates can jump out early and find a way to scratch a few runs across, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers have already faced Keller this season. In that game, the Brewers scored four runs on five hits through Keller's five innings of work. Milwaukee won that game 5-0. Keller is worse on the road, and with this game being played in Milwaukee, the Brewers have a matchup. If Milwaukee can have that same type of game against the Pirates, they will cover the spread.

As mentioned, Milwaukee has played very well against the Pirates this season. The Brewers need to start winning again, otherwise they will keep sliding in the NL Central division. This is the right series for them to do so. They are better at home, and they have been crushing the Pirates.

Final Pirates-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have been able to beat the Pirates this season. There should be no difference in this game. The Brewers should be able to win this game and cover the spread. As long as the Brewers keep playing well against the Pirates, they will cover this spread.

Final Pirates-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+152), Over 8.5 (-122)