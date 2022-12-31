The MLB world honored Pittsburgh Pirates’ legend Roberto Clemente 50 years after his death on Saturday. Clemente tragically died in a plane crash while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims not long after recording his 3,000th big league hit. The Hall of Famer is remembered as an all-around great player and person.

Here is a look at what the baseball world is saying about Clemente 50 years after his death.

ESPN highlighted some of Clemente’s most notable accomplishments on the field.

One Twitter used shared a video of Roberto Clemente showing off his incredible throwing arm.

Clemente’s offensive greatness was also mentioned by many.

Graig Kreindler shared a painting he did of Clemente.

Jason Mackey revealed how Roberto Jr. and Roberto Clemente III honored the legend on Saturday.

“Really awesome event today at the Roberto Clemente statue. His son, Roberto Jr., and grandson Roberto Clemente III place a wreath on the 50th anniversary of the tragic plane crash,” Mackey wrote on Twitter.

Clemente was unquestionably a terrific ball player from both an offensive and defensive standpoint. He featured elite throwing ability from the outfield, as aforementioned, which forced base runners to think twice before testing his arm. And his career offensive statistics speak for themselves.

Clemente slashed a remarkable .317/.359/.475 with an .834 OPS along with 3,000 career hits. He won the MVP in 1966 and was a 15-time All-Star. Additionally, Roberto Clemente was a 2-time World Series champion and 1971 World Series MVP.

However, it was Clemente’s reputation that has left such an honorable legacy.