By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The MLB world honored Pittsburgh Pirates’ legend Roberto Clemente 50 years after his death on Saturday. Clemente tragically died in a plane crash while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims not long after recording his 3,000th big league hit. The Hall of Famer is remembered as an all-around great player and person.

Here is a look at what the baseball world is saying about Clemente 50 years after his death.

ESPN highlighted some of Clemente’s most notable accomplishments on the field.

50 years ago today, the world mourned the loss of one of its greatest athletes, Roberto Clemente. His impact is still felt to this day. pic.twitter.com/ekOJ7OnEB2 — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2022

Roberto Clemente died in a tragic airplane crash during humanitarian effort for victims of a Nicaraguan earthquake, December 31, 1972 #RIP#Clemente#MLB#Pirates#HEROpic.twitter.com/MXJYmP7l9s — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) December 31, 2022

One Twitter used shared a video of Roberto Clemente showing off his incredible throwing arm.

Pittsburgh #Pirates legend Roberto Clemente shows off his cannon of an arm during Game 6 of the 1971 World Series! #MLB#Baseballpic.twitter.com/ZjcOWCQn4h — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) December 31, 2022

Clemente’s offensive greatness was also mentioned by many.

Pittsburgh #Pirates legend Roberto Clemente hits a HR in Game 7 of the 1971 World Series vs. Baltimore Orioles pitcher Mike Cuellar! He hit .414 for the Series and was named MVP! #MLB#Baseball#Historypic.twitter.com/WNHWpAnpua — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) December 31, 2022

Graig Kreindler shared a painting he did of Clemente.

#OTD in 1972, the great Roberto Clemente tragically passed away while attempting to fly aid packages to Managua. He was 38. Here’s my painting of him taking in the sun after a double in the playoffs on October 9, 1972, a little over a week after collecting hit number 3,000. pic.twitter.com/vAfXrnPADp — Graig Kreindler (@GraigKreindler) December 31, 2022

Jason Mackey revealed how Roberto Jr. and Roberto Clemente III honored the legend on Saturday.

Really awesome event today at the Roberto Clemente statue. His son, Roberto Jr., and grandson Roberto Clemente III place a wreath on the 50th anniversary of the tragic plane crash. pic.twitter.com/7NDzPWGeS2 — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) December 31, 2022

“Really awesome event today at the Roberto Clemente statue. His son, Roberto Jr., and grandson Roberto Clemente III place a wreath on the 50th anniversary of the tragic plane crash,” Mackey wrote on Twitter.

Clemente was unquestionably a terrific ball player from both an offensive and defensive standpoint. He featured elite throwing ability from the outfield, as aforementioned, which forced base runners to think twice before testing his arm. And his career offensive statistics speak for themselves.

Clemente slashed a remarkable .317/.359/.475 with an .834 OPS along with 3,000 career hits. He won the MVP in 1966 and was a 15-time All-Star. Additionally, Roberto Clemente was a 2-time World Series champion and 1971 World Series MVP.

However, it was Clemente’s reputation that has left such an honorable legacy.