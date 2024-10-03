At 20 years and 205 days old, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio cannot yet buy a legal drink. However, the Venezuelan can mash baseballs.

Chourio became the youngest player in MLB postseason history to hit a leadoff homer on Wednesday, via Sportsnet Stats.

With the Brewers facing elimination after dropping Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card series against the New York Mets, Chourio’s opposite-field blast tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning.

However, Milwaukee is currently losing 3-2 in the eighth inning.

“Jackson was fantastic, man,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “He’s 20 years old, and to play the defense he played in that setting, some of his good at-bats, he’s swinging and he’s a special player.

“The thing I get happy about is when a player knows he belongs, you know what I mean? ‘Hey, I belong. And in the big moments, I like being in this situation, and I expect a lot out of myself.’ That translates to a really, really good, All-Star-type player.”