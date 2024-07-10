If there's a voice that all Milwaukee Brewers fans and most of the MLB spectators have heard, it is Bob Uecker's. The legendary broadcaster has been covering games since 1971 after he retired from playing the game. His impact on the culture can still be felt to this very day. So much so that Paul Skenes had nothing but one wish when the Pittsburgh Pirates faced the Pat Murphy-led squad.

Paul Skenes meets his idol

Paul Skenes finally got rewarded for his MLB All-Star selection and it's not through a trophy or memento. Instead, he got to meet his broadcasting and baseball idol, Bob Uecker. The Brewers allowed the Pirates pitcher to meet one of their greats before the two squads slugged it out on the field. This 22-year-old could not contain his excitement after seeing the legendary voice behind the radio and television.

The Pirates pitcher specifically requested to meet the legend and got that request granted. This request to see the Brewers great happened back in May when Pat Murphy's squad hosted the newly minted MLB All-Star. Back then, the Pirates were on the verge of a two-game winning streak against the Brewers. But, the home team made sure to get even by also winning two straight against the Pirates. Their last meeting was even a slugfest that the Brewers won with a 7-5 scoreline.

Since then, the Brewers have risen to the top of the NL Central standings. Despite splitting their last 10 games, they still have 53 wins under their belt while only enduring 38 losses. The St. Louis Cardinals are the closest team to usurping them but even then it would take them five more wins and some luck to do so.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have been on a slump as of late. They have only won four out of their last 10 games. Those numbers have not been a huge help to their record as Skenes' squad continues to sink with a 43-win record despite playing 90 games. But, being 9.5 games back is no reason for them to back down on a challenge. They've notched two wins against the division-leading team before and can surely do it again.

Star pitcher before the Pirates vs. Brewers clash

The season that this rookie is having can only be described as phenomenal. He has pitched for the Pirates on 59.1 innings and delivered in every single one of them. Throughout that run, Skenes notched a 2.12 ERA alongside 78 strikeouts.

He has only played 10 games for the Pirates so far which means that those numbers are likely going to get bigger over time. His 1.01 WHIP all but proves that he is capable of playing more innings for his squad such that they could get more wins off him. Will he be able to prove himself in this Brewers series?