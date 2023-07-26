Being one of the premier baseball programs in the nation means getting drafted high at the MLB Draft. LSU baseball has become one of these programs. Paul Skenes, their latest departure, is headed for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hopes to emulate the same success in college.

The MLB Draft is one of the most-anticipated events in all of baseball. When new chapters open for players like Paul Skenes, doors also close. Although, his hopes of running it back with the LSU baseball squad are now just memories that he can look back on. Skenes never forgot his roots and posted nice words about his departure.

“This past year has been the most gratifying and rewarding year of my life. From the beginning of the fall at LSU to now, the relationships, personal development, and experiences have made this special. The people I have met and shared my experiences with have been a huge blessing. Without them, I would not be where I am, and we would not have accomplished what we did,” he wrote.

Furthermore, the new Pirates player looked back on their national championship year.

“Looking back, I never thought this year could have transpired as it did. We had the goal of a national championship at the beginning of the fall, and while I knew it was possible. I never thought about how it would feel to be in this position – looking back on the year as a national champion. The people we had – our coaches, trainers, and players – made it possible,” Skenes concluded.

Will he impact Pittsburgh the same way?