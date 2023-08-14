Two teams well out of playoff contention face off as the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Mets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

For the Pirates, they come into the game after losing two of three to the Reds over the weekend. They did manage a split in the doubleheader yesterday, but they are sitting at 5-5 in the last ten games, and 53-65 on the season. That places them 11.5 games out of first in the division, and 8.5 games out of the Wild Card race. Considering this team once led the division, it has been a steep fall for the Pirates.

Meanwhile, the Mets continue their slide. They lose three of four over the weekend to the Braves, including two shutout losses and a 21-3 loss. The Mets are now sitting at 53-65 on the year as well. They are 22.5 games out of first place in the division and 8.5 games out in the Wild Card race. The Mets are also just a half-game in front of the Nationals for last place in the division.

Here are the Pirates-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Mets Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-164)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 10.5 (-105)

Under: 10.5 (-115)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Mets

TV: ATTP/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The major issue for the Pirates as of late has been pitching. In their four recent wins, they have given up just 14 runs. In the four losses recently they gave up 29 runs. For the year, the Pirates are 23rd in team ERA, 24th in WHIP, and 23rd in opponent batting average. The Pirates will send Quinn Priester to the mound today to make the start. He is 2-1 on the season with an 8.75 ERA. Pirester has now made five starts in his MLB career. In his five starts, he has not gone more than 5.1 innings in any of them, including four innings in each of his last two starts. He has also given up three or more runs in every start in his career.

At the plate this year, the Pirates are 24th in runs scored, 26th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. They do have quite a few bats hitting well as of late though. Ke'Bryan Hayes has been on fire in the last week. He is hitting .409 in the last week with a .435 on-base percentage. He has ten RBIs in the last week, with the help of a double, a triple, and three home runs. Hayes also has scored four times, and limited strikeouts, striking out just twice in the last week.

Meanwhile, Bryan Reynolds continues to lead the team at the plate. He is hitting .310 in the last week with a .394 on-base percentage. He also has three home runs in the last week. All three of them are solo home runs though, and are his only three RBIs in the last week. Still, he has scored eight times in the last six games. Jared Triolo also just hit his first home run of his career. He has a home run and six RBIs in the last week while hitting .308. He also has a .471 on-base percentage in the last week while scoring twice. Meanwhile, Liover Peguero is hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .350 in the last week while also driving in five runs.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have been awful recently on the mound. They have given up 40 runs in the last four games alone. On the season they are 21st in team ERA, while sitting 22nd in WHIP and 21st in opponent batting average. They are sending Carlos Carrasco to the mound today for the start. He is 3-6 on the season with a 6.42 ERA. This month has not gone well for him. His team has lost both of his starts, while he has given up eight runs with three home runs in just 11 innings. That gives him a 6.55 ERA this month with an 0-1 record. The Mets have lost the last four times Carrasco has been on the mound, as he has given up 21 runs in 15.2 innings of work.

Meanwhile, the Mets do have a few bats that are coming in hot. It starts with Jeff McNeil. In the last week, he is hitting .370 with a .433 on-base percentage. Meanwhile, he has a home run and two RBIs with six runs scored. Pete Alonso continues to drive in a ton of runs as well. In the last week, he has four home runs and ten RBIs. He now has 35 home runs and 87 RBI on the year. This places him third in the majors in home runs and fifth in RBIs. Alonso has done a little bit of everything in the last week too. Not only is he driving in runs, he is hitting .286 with a .483 on-base percentage due to seven walks. He has scored six times and even stolen a base.

Stealing bases has been something that Rafael Ortega has done in the last week as well. He has two stolen bases in the last week, and he has scored twice. Ortega is getting on base a lot as well. While he is hitting .318 over the last week, he is getting on base at a .375 clip in the last week. Francisco Lindo joins him in getting on base a lot. In the last week, he is getting on at a .364 clip. That has led to him scoring four times with the help of a stolen base.

Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick

This game is all going to be about which team can take advantage of a struggling pitcher. The Pirates have a lot more bats that are coming into this game hot. Meanwhile, the Mets have a lot more power in the lineup. The best play in this game is on the over. Both teams will score plenty of runs. Quinn Preiseter is almost guaranteed to give up three to four, while Carlos Carrasco is the same. Neither team has a good bullpen either. The Pirates will cover in this game, but the total is the best play.

Final Pirates-Mets Prediction & Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-164) and Over 10.5 (-105)