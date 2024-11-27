Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has missed the last two games with a left sacroiliac joint sprain, and he's on the injury report once again for the team's Wednesday night tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies. Here's everything we know about Cunningham's injury status and if he's playing vs. the Grizzlies.

Cade Cunningham injury status vs. Grizzlies

Cade Cunningham is currently listed as doubtful to play vs. the Grizzlies, so he's in line to miss a third consecutive game for an upstart Pistons team that's trying to finally take a step forward in the Eastern Conference. Tobias Harris is questionable for the game with a left hip injury.

Cunningham last played in last Thursday's heartbreaking overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons star put up 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, but he also shot just 9-of-26 from the field, committed five turnovers and took a hard fall that resulted in his injury. Turnovers continue to be an issue for the former No. 1 pick, as he's coughing the ball up a league-high 4.6 times per game, but he's also averaging a career-best 23.5 points, 8.9 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 36.4 minutes per game.

Without Cunningham in the lineup the last two games, Detroit went 1-1. The Pistons first lost 111-100 to a red-hot Orlando Magic squad and then defeated the Toronto Raptors on a Jaden Ivey buzzer-beater.

It has been a bit of a struggle on offense without Cunningham, and a stingy Grizzlies defense will provide a stiff test whether he's in the lineup or not. Memphis ranks sixth in defensive rating, per NBA.com, with former Defensive Player of the Year winners Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart anchoring the unit. One positive for Detroit is Ja Morant has already been ruled out with an injury of his own, but Jackson, Smart, Desmond Bane and Co. will still be tough to beat in Memphis.

The Pistons are looking to move to 9-11 on the season with a win on Wednesday. Detroit is currently 10th in the Eastern Conference but just a game back of sixth as Cunningham recovers from his injury.

So, when it comes to whether Cade Cunningham is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is likely no.