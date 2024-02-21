Tyrese Haliburton got fans stirred up during a discussion about the Pistons passing him up in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Detroit Pistons released Killian Hayes from the team after the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Detroit could not find a suitable trade partner, and thus, parted ways with the young guard. However, his headaches did not stop there. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton threw a figurative stray punch at him during an interview.

Pistons fans react to Haliburton's comments on Hayes

Tyrese Haliburton joined Taylor Rooks to discuss how he felt about the teams who passed on him in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Pacers guard said the Pistons' passing on him and choosing Killian Hayes felt the most personal.

“With the Pistons, I knew they needed a point guard. I already felt like I was the best point guard in the draft. Because on ESPN, it has the top players available and after Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, and LaMelo Ball, I'm the No. 1 best available,” Haliburton explained via Bleacher Report on Instagram.

“I remember looking at my agent and [he gestured I wasn't the next pick].[The board] flashed up Killian Hayes and I'm like ‘What?' In the moment I was just angry. I was like ‘What do you mean [the Pistons] aren't picking me?' They need a point guard and they're not picking me?” Haliburton asserted.

Detroit would likely choose Haliburton if given a second chance. Nevertheless, that has not stopped him from achieving success early in his career. He probably meant no harm to Hayes with his comments, but fans are still taking note of the subtle jab.

One fan on Instagram said, “Killian Hayes can't catch a break.” Another said, “Killian Hayes is catching strays left and right” before capping the comment off with a laughing emoji.

Hayes did not have the success he was hoping for with the Pistons. Detroit releasing him after the NBA trade deadline shows this. However, in time, he should make a fine guard for a team in need of young talent.