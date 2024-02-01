Isaiah Stewart out for some time.

The Detroit Pistons' historically bad season just isn't close to turning around. After a record losing streak, they now sit at 6-41 with the worst record in the NBA and one of just two teams in the NBA that have yet to reach double-digit wins. Now, Isaiah Stewart is set to miss time with an ankle sprain and is out 10-to-14 days, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

‘Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is expected to miss at least 10-to-14 days with an ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN.'

Stewart last played against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 28 and then was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the year, Stewart is averaging 11 PPG with 6.8 rebounds and has scored double-digit points in each of the last seven games, so this is a big blow for the Pistons. Mike Muscala also suffered an injury in Wednesday's game against the Cavs, so things could get really thin from Detroit's perspective.

The Pistons have also been heavily linked to a number of potential trades ahead of the deadline, most commonly including Bojan Bogdanovic. With the deadline approaching and the Pistons looking like a team in major need of an overhaul, there could be a lot of moves being made leading up to February 8.

The Pistons next face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at home followed by a game against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. But, the absence of Stewart will be a tough pill to swallow and a difficult obstacle to overcome for the Pistons.