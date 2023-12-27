Pistons' Jaden Ivey did not appreciate the added negativity amid Detroit's historic losing streak.

The Detroit Pistons are discovering depths that no other NBA team has charted in the past. On Tuesday night, the Pistons suffered their 27th straight loss in a 118-112 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets, and at this point, wholesale changes may be what's necessary to jolt the franchise out of its misery. In fact, fans were already making themselves heard, breaking into “Sell the team!” chants during the Pistons' 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz on December 21.

Now, it isn't exactly the fans' rage towards the players that prompted that chant. That outcry stemmed from the Pistons fans' sentiment that, perhaps, a new brain trust could help right the ship amid their embarrassing skid. Nonetheless, second-year guard Jaden Ivey, who has had a tumultuous sophomore season thus far, did not appreciate those chants one bit, as he feels like they're in need of more fan support, not more jeers, during these trying times.

“In my mind it's like, who's with us? Who's really with us? The crowd was amazing [against the Nets], I thought, but there are some… who's really with us? Chanting sell the team? I thought it was a bit much,” Ivey told reporters following the Pistons' 27th consecutive defeat, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

It's a total organizational failure for an NBA team to lose this many games in a row, so the Pistons fans' frustrations aren't exactly unwarranted. After all, it's the front office that put this roster and coaching staff together, and it's clearly not working on the hardwood.

To make matters worse, the Pistons do not have an easy schedule in the next week or so. Five of their next seven games will come against teams above .500, while the matchup against the Jazz on January 3 will be tricky because Utah has played better as of late. Perhaps the Pistons can steal one against the Toronto Raptors, a team that has lost three straight.

Nevertheless, Jaden Ivey contended that the Pistons will keep on fighting until the very end. They will need a total herculean effort from the entire team, however, to stop the hemorrhaging.