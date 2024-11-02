Friday night's defeat for the Detroit Pistons against the New York Knicks was ugly from the start. The 129-98 blowout was lopsided to the point where the Pistons never held a lead once. Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff didn't hold back on what a loss of this magnitude can do for a team.

“We didn’t approach the game in a mature fashion tonight. For us, all of this we continue to learn and sometimes you have to get your [butt] kicked in order to learn the hard way,” Bickerstaff stated.

“The message to the guys is, ‘because we’ve been so competitive in these games, people are showing you a different level of respect, so they’re going to bring their A-game to start games'. The Knicks are obviously a really good basketball team, but when you earn people's respect, they’re not just going to turn it on and try to figure out late in the game, they’re coming out to match that energy we’ve been playing with, that competitiveness we’ve been playing with.”

The Pistons started out lifeless, allowing 39 first quarter points by the Knicks and only scoring 13 in return. In the middle of the second quarter, Detroit had committed more turnovers (10) than made field goals (nine). Their lethargic offense and defensive energy from the start put the Pistons in a major hole immediately. Ball control added to the problems as Detroit turned the ball over 22 times including 16 steals by the Knicks.

New York's star level scoring overwhelmed Detroit through the majority of the contest. Point guard Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 36 points on 14-22 shooting. Newly acquired center Karl-Anthony Towns stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, eleven rebounds, and seven assists. Forward OG Anunoby chipped in 21 points as well along with six assists. Swingman Mikal Bridges knocked down some big shots and tallied 15 points for the Knicks.

Pistons' point guard Cade Cunningham led the team in scoring with with 22 points and six assists. Turnovers have been plaguing the team and Cunningham's game as he has averaged the fourth most among the league with 5.6 per game. He cleaned up that aspect with only one turnover all game.

Rotation changes for Pistons

Detroit has struggled with consistency from the production of their frontcourt. Center Jalen Duren had another rough night defending the versatile scoring from a stretch-big like Towns. Duren only played 18 minutes and only scored five points in his limited time. Bickerstaff tinkered with the lineup to create more space and offensive opprotunity.

The Pistons' head coach subbed in guard Malik Beasley for Duren in the second period. The substitution created a small lineup where forward Tobias Harris moved over to center. Detroit found holes in New York's defense with the shift but continued to struggle defensively against their size and versatility. Bickerstaff explained his thought process behind the new idea of the lineup adjustment.

“Just trying to find something. Just trying to be a little disruptive, make them have to chase us around a little bit. Putting five guys out their in space, making their big guys have to chase us and play in space,” Bickerstaff said in the postgame media session. “Being able to switch some things and be a little disruptive. We were just trying to find something to give us a little bit of juice and I thought that lineup did that for us.”

The Pistons are back in action against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.