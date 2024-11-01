ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks head to Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Knicks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Pistons Odds

New York Knicks: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -275

Detroit Pistons: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are off to a 2-2 start, but their two losses are against the top two teams in the NBA. New York has beaten the Indiana Pacers, and Miami Heat, though. Through the first four games, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. The best part of his game is he is shooting 58.5 percent from the field. Towns has been very good this season, and if he keeps it up, the Knicks will have a great chance to win.

As a team, the Knicks are second in the NBA with a 50 percent field goal percentage. New York is also third in the NBA with a 40 percent three-point percentage. Whether it is KAT, Jalen Brunson, or someone else, the Knicks do a great job knocking down their shots. If they can continue to hit their shots on Friday night, the Knicks will be able to win this game.

The Knicks play good, clean defense. That means New York stays out of foul trouble for the most part. In fact, teams have attempted the second-fewest free throws per game against New York. They should be able to stay out of foul trouble in this game, as well. Forcing the Pistons into tough shots without fouling will be key for the Knicks to win this game.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons are actually playing decent. They are 1-4 this season, but the games have been close. Three of their four losses have come by eight points or less. Their other loss was an 11-point loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It is not surprising to see the Pistons 1-4, but they are playing better than they are given credit for.

Cade Cunningham is a big reason for that. Cunningham has averaged 25.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season. Along with him, Jaden Ivey is scoring over 20 points per game. These two players have done a great job this year, and you can expect that to continue Friday night. If the Pistons can get these two players hot, they will at least cover the spread.

Detroit has actually played some decent defense this season. They allowing around 110 points per game, which is not bad. They have allowed 106, and 95 points in their last two games, as well. Last season when the Pistons allowed less than 115 points, they earned 10 of their 14 wins. If they can do that again in this game, there is a great chance for them to win.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

This might end up being a better game than people think. However, the Knicks are still the better team, and their offense is really clicking right now. Because of that, I am going to take the Knicks to win this game on the road.

Final Knicks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Knicks -6.5 (-112)