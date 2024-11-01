The New York Knicks are on the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report alongside Precious Achiuwa. Towns is questionable, while Achiuwa is sidelined with a strained left hamstring. Towns, meanwhile, is dealing with a sprained left wrist. Here's everything we know about Karl-Anthony Towns's injury and playing status tonight vs. the Pistons.

Karl-Anthony Towns's injury status vs. the Pistons

Given that Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is that he will be a game-time decision. It's unsure when the four-time All-Star sustained the injury. The last time Towns played, the new Knicks center exploded for 44 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 116-107 win at the Miami Heat.

While the designation should be something to watch, this could be a formality as Towns goes through his pregame routine and workout before New York decides. It's worth noting that Josh Hart entered the Heat game as questionable due to a lower leg contusion and played 42 minutes against Miami. So, if Towns feels okay during warmups, he should be good to go against the Pistons.

Despite New York's modest 2-2 record to open the season, Towns has started strong with his new team. He's currently averaging 22.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 95.2 percent on free throws. The 28-year-old has also showcased his long-range accuracy, hitting eight of his 11 three-point attempts to begin the year. The Knicks acquired Towns in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves received a package headlined by Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a future first-round pick in return.