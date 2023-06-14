Detroit Pistons' coach Monty Williams' coaching staff will include former Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas and three assistants with the Suns, Brian Randle, Jarrett Jack and Steve Scalzi, according to the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankora II.

Williams also reportedly has former NBA coach Nate McMillan's son, Jamelle, and recent Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers' son, Spencer, on staff.

Williams was fired by the Suns two days after the team's season ended in the Western Conference semifinals versus the Denver Nuggets. He then signed the largest coaching deal in NBA history, worth $78.5 million over six years.

He will also have access to a private jet and additional health care benefits for his wife, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, Sankora reported.

Monty Williams changed the Suns' culture and put the team in championship contention. Phoenix had the worst record in the Western Conference and then reached the NBA Finals two years after Williams was hired.

Phoenix then had a franchise-best 64 wins during the 2021-22 season. It lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals in seven games.

Last season, Williams navigated the Suns after they overhauled their team with a trade for Kevin Durant in February. Phoenix tried to find continuity with a new roster and still won two games against the defending-champion Nuggets in the playoffs.

The Pistons fired coach Dwane Casey after the season. Detroit has finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference twice in the last three seasons.

The former Suns coach will look to turn around the Pistons franchise, which has reached the playoffs twice since the 2009-10 season.