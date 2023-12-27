Bill Simmons doesn't think Monty Williams is doing very well with the Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons made NBA history on Tuesday night in their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately for Pistons fans, it wasn't the side of history that you want to be on. Detroit lost their 27th game in a row when they fell to the Nets at home, and that is the now the record for the longest losing streak in an NBA season. The Pistons had a double digit lead in this game and it looked like the streak might end at 26, but the Nets came back and got the win.

One bright spot for the Pistons in the loss was the play of their star, Cade Cunningham. Cunningham was the first pick in the NBA Draft a couple years ago, and he had himself a night on Tuesday. Cunningham was the game's leading scorer as he finished with 41 points on 15/21 shooting. It was a great game, but it wasn't enough.

What angered Pistons fans most is how head coach Monty Williams handled the end of the game. Detroit was down by five and Cunningham was scorching hot. Instead of getting him the ball, the Pistons drew up a play for Alec Burks. It didn't work, and the Nets went on to close out the game. Bill Simmons is not impressed with Williams.

“The funniest part of the Pistons game was when Cade was unconscious and scoring on every possession, then down 5 with 38.5 secs left, the Pistons came out of a timeout and ran a play to get Alec Burks a contested three,” Bills Simmons wrote in a tweet. “80 million for Monty Williams might have been a whiff high.”

Monty Williams is certainly losing the support of Pistons fans, and it's happening quickly. It will be interesting to see how long this losing streak continues as it doesn't show any sign of stopping.