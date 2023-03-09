With the NBA season approaching the final month of play, playoff teams are making a push while non-contenders begin to embrace the tank. One team right in the mix for a top pick is the Detroit Pistons, and the latest injury might propel that quicker. Center Isaiah Stewart is now out for 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder impingement, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Pistons say F/C Isaiah Stewart will be reevaluated in 3-to-4 weeks after an MRI revealed a left shoulder impingement.”

The Pistons have also been mulling a decision on Bojan Bogdanovic. That hinted at a potential opportunity to tank in hopes of landing superstar Victor Wembanyama with the top overall pick.

Stewart last played on February 25 against the Toronto Raptors, and his usage took a hit when the Pistons traded for James Wiseman in a deadline deal with the Golden State Warriors.

On the year, Stewart is averaging 11.3 PPG with 8.1 rebounds, and the Pistons rotation gets even thinner with this latest injury. Detroit enters Thursday with a 15-51 record, the worst in the Eastern Conference and the worst in the NBA, just one loss worse than the Houston Rockets’ 15-50 mark.

The battle for Wembanyama (or Scoot Henderson) appears to be heating up, and the Charlotte Hornets suffered a massive blow with LaMelo Ball’s season-ending injury recently. It might come down to the Rockets, Hornets, Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs for the highest lottery odds.

Oh, and the Hornets and Pistons face off Thursday in a lowly showdown.