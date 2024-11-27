ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an ACC battle to end the season as Pitt visits Boston College. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Pitt-Boston College prediction and pick.

Pitt-Boston College Last Game – Matchup History

Pitt comes into the game sitting at 7-4 on the year, but 3-4 in conference play. They have also lost four straight games. Last time out, they struggled with Louisville, falling 37-9. Meanwhile, Boston College is 6-5 on the year and 3-4 in conference play. They are coming in off a win last time out. Boston College beast North Carolina in their last game, 41-21.

Overall Series: This will be the 34th meeting between these two schools. Pitt leads the all-time series 18-15. Pitt has also won five of the last seven, including a 24-16 win last year at home.

Here are the Pitt-Boston College College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Pitt-Boston College Odds

Pitt: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +168

Boston College: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Boston College

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Eli Holstein has led the way for Pitt this year. He has completed 180 passes on 291 attempts this year. That has been good for 2,225 yards and 17 touchdowns. Further, he has thrown seven interceptions this year. Holstein has been sacked 20 times this year but has moved well overall. He has run 81 times this year for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Still, he was injured last time out, which could lead to Nate Yarnell playing. Yarnell is 75-125 for 760 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Konata Mumpfield has led the way in the receiving game. He has brought in 44 receptions this year for 669 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kenny Johnson has 39 receptions this year for 457 yards and three scores on the year. Censere Lee has also been solid, with 19 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Desmond Reid has also been solid in the receiving game. He has 47 receptions this year for 564 yards and four touchdowns. Further, he has run 151 times this year for 797 yards and four touchdowns. Further, Daniel Carter has run 22 times for 208 yards and four scores.

Pitt is 73rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 69th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 25th against the rush while sitting 115th against the pass. Rasheem Biles has been solid this year. He has five sacks and is third on the team with 71 tackles. Further, he has broken up five passes plus has an interception. Meanwhile, Donovan McMillon leads the team in tackles this year while also having six pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble. Kyle Louis has also been solid. He is second on the team in tackles, plus has seven sacks, a pass breakup, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread/Win

Thomas Castellanos had led the way for the Boston College offense this year. He has completed 99 of 161 passes this year for 1,366 yards with 18 touchdowns. He has thrown just five interceptions as well this year. Still, he has stepped away from the program. Grayson James will start this game. He has completed 60 of 97 passes this year for 648 yards and four scores. He also has two interceptions.

Lewis Bond has led the receiving game this year, having 55 receptions for 545 yards and three scores. Further, Kamari Morales has 22 receptions for 260 yards and four scores this year. Still, it is the running back that has made a major impact. Treshaun Ward has 406 yards and two scores on the ground while bringing in 15 receptions for 268 yards and four scores. Kye Robichaux has run 144 carries this year for 654 yards and nine scores. Finally, Turbo Richard has 51 carries for 271 yards and a score.

The Boston College defense has been solid this year. They are 72nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 73rd in opponent yards per game. They are 35th against the run and 113th against the pass this year. Donovan Ezeruaku has been great this year. He leads the team in tackles this year while having 13 sacks on the season. Further, both Khari Johnson and Max Tucker have two pass breakups and two interceptions on the year. Johnson has also scored a defensive touchdown this year.

Final Pitt-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Pitt is coming into the game at 6-5 against the spread this year but has covered just once in their last four. They are also 3-2 against the spread as an underdog this year. Boston College is 7-4 against the spread this year, and have covered in four straight games. Still, they are just 2-2 as a favorite this year. While Pitt has struggled as of late, they have the better team in this one. They will get the cover and could win outright.

Final Pitt-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Pitt +5.5 (-110)