Pitt has started the season red-hot and is a surprise team in the ACC. Duke has been playing like one of the best teams in the entire country this year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Duke prediction and pick.

Pitt is 12-2 this season and has notable wins against West Virginia, LSU, Ohio State, Cal, and Stanford. It then lost to Wisconsin and Mississippi State. Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe have been the Panthers' best players this year. The Panthers have a lot of potential this year and can make a huge statement in this road game against Duke.

Duke is 12-2 entering this game, with notable wins against Arizona, Auburn, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and SMU. They have so much talent, and it starts with Cooper Flagg, but Kon Kneuppel has also been a huge key, with these two being a dynamic duo as a freshman. This is a big game for the Blue Devils to get a notable win in a weak ACC this year.

Here are the Pitt-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Duke Odds

Pitt: +13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +740

Duke: -13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Duke

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt's offense has been great this year. They score 84.1 points per game, have a 49.5% field goal percentage, and a 35.9% three-point shooting percentage. Four Panthers are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Ishmael Leggett leading the team with 17.8 points per game. Jaland Lowe is next with 17.4 points per game. Next, Lowe is the team leader in assists at 6.1 per game. The Panthers have been great on offense this year. Duke has the best defense in the ACC and will be a huge test for the Panthers' offense in this game.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt's defense has been inconsistent but has had a few bright spots this season. They allow 68.4 points per game, 41.3% from the field, and 30% from behind the arc. Down low, Leggett leads the team in rebounds at 6.1 per game as a guard. Then, Zack Austin leads the team in blocks at 1.5 per game. Finally, two players average at least one steal per game, with Lowe leading the way in steals at 1.9 per game. This defense has so much potential, but they have not fully put it together this year. This is a huge challenge on the road in this game against Duke.

Duke's offense has been great this year, thanks to all their talent across the roster. They score 80.3 points per game, have a 47.4% field goal percentage, and a 35.9% three-point shooting percentage. Three Blue Devils are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Cooper Flagg leading at 17.4 points per game. Flagg also leads the team in assists at 3.6 per game. The Duke offense goes through Cooper Flagg, whether down low or on the wing. The Blue Devils handed the keys to Flagg, and he has excelled and carried this offense to the point where they are playing as well as they are.

The Blue Devils defense has been great to start the year and is arguably the best in the ACC. They allow 59.2 points per game, 36.1% from the field and 28.9% from behind the arc. Cooper Flagg has been nearly as good on defense as on offense this year. He leads the team in rebounds at 8.4 per game and blocks at 1.3 per game. Finally, four players average at least one steal per game, with Maliq Brown leading with 1.7. The Blue Devils have their X-factor in Cooper Flagg, and he changes the way this defense operates. The Blue Devils have athletes all over the court, but Flagg makes this defense go as a unit.

Final Pitt-Duke Prediction & Pick

Pitt has started the season playing great basketball, but going to Duke is a different beast. Cooper Flagg is the best player on the court in this game, and he can dominate the entire game for the Blue Devils. Kon Kneuppel and Tyrese Proctor make up a big trio for the Blue Devils next to Flagg. The Blue Devils should easily win and cover this game at home in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Final Pitt-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -13.5 (-106)