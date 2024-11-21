ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the Greenbiar Tip-Off as Pitt faces LSU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-LSU prediction and pick.

Pitt comes into the game at 5-0 on the year. They opened up with wins over Radford, Murray State, and Gardner-Webb before facing their rival West Virginia. Pitt would dominate that game, winning 86-62 before beating VMI. Meanwhile, LSU is also undefeated at 4-0 on the year. They opened up with wins over UL Monroe and Alabama State before hitting the road to face Kansas State. They would take the 76-65 win in that game. Last time out, they beat Charleston Southern 77-68.

Here are the Pitt-LSU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-LSU Odds

Pitt: -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -240

LSU: +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +195

Over: 150.5 (+106)

Under: 150.5 (-130)

How to Watch Pitt vs. LSU

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is ranked 15th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 21st in offensive efficiency while sitting 16th in defensive efficiency. Pitt has scored well this year. Sitting 24th in the nation in points per game while also sitting 24th in effective field goal percentage and 21st in shooting percentage. They have also been solid on defense. Pitt is 18th in the nation in points per game while also 17th in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Pitt has been led by Ishmael Leggett. Leggett leads the team with 17.6 points per game this year while adding 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Further, he is shooting 47.1 percent from three this year. Meanwhile, Damian Dunn joins him in the backcourt. He is scoring 15.2 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and one steal per game. He has also been solid from three, shooting 52.6 percent on the year. Finally, Jaland Lowe has been great. He is scoring 13.6 points per game this year but adds 5.6 rebounds, and a team-leading 5.8 assists per game. Further, he leads the team with 2.2 steals per game on the year.

In the frontcourt, Cameron Corhen leads the way. He is scoring 12.6 points per game but adds 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Guillermo Diaz Graham. Graham is scoring just ten points per game but leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game this year. Further, he adds 1.2 assists per game. Rounding out the frontcourt is Zack Austin. He is scoring 5.6 points per game but adds 3.4 rebounds and three blocks per game this year.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

LSU is ranked 48th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 50th in offensive efficiency while sitting 54th in defensive efficiency. LSU is 91st in the nation in points per game, but 61st in effective field goal percentage. Still, they have been great on defense. They are 42nd in opponent points per game, tenth in opponent effective field goal percentage, and first in the nation in opponent three-point percentage this year.

LSU is led by Cam Carter. The guard is scoring 17.8 points per game this year while adding 3.5 rebounds per game. He also has one assist per game this year. Meanwhile, Jordan Sears has also been solid. He is scoring 13.8 points per game while adding four rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Further, he averages two steals a game this year. Rounding out the backcourt is Dji Bailey. Bailey is scoring 10.8 points per game, while also having 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Jalen Reed leads the way. He is scoring 10.3 points per game this year and leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game. Further, he has a block per game as well. Daimion Collins joins him. Collins is scoring just 5.8 points per game but also adds 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this year. Finally, Corey Chest is scoring just 4.3 points per game. but also has been solid on the glass. He has 6.3 rebounds per game this year.

Final Pitt-LSU Prediction & Pick

Pitt comes into the game at 5-0 and 4-1 against the spread. The only game they failed to cover they missed by one point with Gardner-Webb. Meanwhile, LSU is 2-2 against the spread this year, but are just 1-2 when they are favored this season. Still, Pitt is the better team in this one. They have dominated the rebounding game, sitting 15th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Further, they are 20th in the nation in blocks and 18th in turnovers per game. LSU is 128th in the nation in defensive rebounding this year and will give up extra possessions to Pitt. Take Pitt to cover in this one.

