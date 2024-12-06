ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Pitt has started the season playing well, but they need to bounce back after a big loss in their last game to Mississippi State. Then, Virginia Tech had a rough start this season, losing five straight games and entering this game. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

Pitt is 7-2 this season, and they have notable wins against LSU and Ohio State. They then lost to Wisconsin and Mississippi State. Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe have been the best players for the Panthers this year. The Panthers have a lot of potential this year and can stand out in an ACC that has not proven much as a conference this season.

Virginia Tech is 3-5 this season. They started the season 3-0 and have lost five straight since. Those losses have been to Penn State, Michigan, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. This start has been less than ideal for the Hokies because they initially had some hope entering this year. Mylyjael Poteat and Toibu Lawal are the two standouts on this team. The Hokies have a big opportunity to rebound in this game.

Here are the Pitt-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Virginia Tech Odds

Pitt: -9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -430

Virginia Tech: +9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt's offense has been great this year. They score 82 points per game, have a 47.4% field goal percentage, and a 33.5% three-point shooting percentage. Four Panthers are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Ishmael Leggett leading the team with 17 points per game. Jaland Lowe is just behind at 16.9 points per game. Lowe is also the team leader in assists at 5.2 per game. The Panthers have been great on offense and have had very few issues on offense this year. Virginia Tech has struggled on defense this year and will have issues with Lowe and Leggett throughout the game. This duo is one of the best in the ACC, and they will allow this offense to score at will against the Hokies, even on the road.

Pitt's defense has been inconsistent this year. They allow 69.1 points per game, 41.6% from the field, and 30.2% from behind the arc. Then, Ishmael Leggett also leads the team in rebounds at 6.4 per game. Then, Zack Austin leads the team in blocks at 1.7 per game. Finally, two players average at least one steal per game, with Leggett tied for the team lead at two per game. This defense has some potential this year, but they get a great matchup in this game against a struggling Virginia Tech offense. The Pitt defense has not been special, but this great matchup favors them, even on the road.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech has been awful on offense this year. They score 68.6 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 40.9%, and a three-point percentage of 31.5%. Two Hokies are averaging over double digits this season, with Mylyjael Poteat and Toibu Lawal tied for the team lead in scoring at 11.4 points per game. Then, Brandon Rechsteiner leads in assists at 3.3 per game. This offense has struggled even with Mylyjael Poteat and Toibu Lawal being the best players. This team has had so many issues this year. This is a very tough matchup against Pitt because Pitt has scored at will and has been able to slow some teams down when needed.

Virginia Tech's defense has also been solid since the start of the year. They allow 71.4 points per game, 45.1% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc. Lawal has also been key off the glass, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game. Then, Lawal leads in blocks at 0.9 per game. Finally, two Hokies average at least one steal per game, with Jaden Schutt leading at 1.4 per game. This defense needs to step up and do more than they have shown this season. They will have their hands full in this game against an offense as good as Pitt has been.

Final Pitt-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Pitt is easily the best team in this game. Virginia Tech has fallen off a cliff this season, and Pitt should score at will against this team. The Panthers have not been great on defense, but this is a perfect matchup for them to take advantage of. Expect Pitt to win and cover on the road against a struggling Virginia Tech team.

Final Pitt-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Pitt -9.5 (-102)