Pixar's latest short film, Carl's Date, is a continuation of the animation studio's hit, Up. A trailer for the short film has been released and shows the titular character getting ready for this first date since the death of his wife, Ellie.

“I don't know how to date!” Carl (Edward Anser) exclaims.

We quickly learn that Carl has been asked on a date, which means he has to brush up on old skills like dancing, buying gifts, and giving flowers. Luckily, Dug (Bob Peterson) is there to help.

The Pixar short retains the studio's signature sense of humor. “You really don't teach old dogs new tricks,” Carl says to Dug. The dog takes the idiom literally, questioning if Carl just called him old and not at all concerned with the fact his owner feels like a hopeless case.

Carl's Date is not the first follow-up to Pixar's Up. In 2021, Disney+ released a slew of short films that continued the stories of Carl and Dug titled, Dug Days. Carl's Date will serve as the sixth entry into the series — the first since the first five were released on September 1, 2021 — but it will play ahead of Pixar's latest film, Elemental.

As someone who has already seen Carl's Date and Elemental, I can attest that the former sets the stage well for the feature film that follows it. While most Pixar short films are great, it was refreshing to see a continuation of one of their best feature films.

In addition to the trailer, some stills from Carl's Date have been shared (provided by DiscussingFilm). Check them out below.

First look at ‘CARL’S DATE’, the final story in the ‘UP’ universe. The short film follows Carl as he prepares for his first date since Ellie’s death. pic.twitter.com/h4vYYHTFy6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 12, 2023

Up is one of Pixar's highest-grossing films to date, making $293 million domestically and $735 million globally during its theatrical run in 2009. It follows Carl on an adventure with a young boy named Russell (Jordan Nagai) to South America in an effort to fulfill a promise to his late wife.

Carl's Date will play before Pixar's Elemental which is set to be released on June 16.