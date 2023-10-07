Pixel Gun 3D, the popular smartphone first-person shooter and battle royale game, will be debuting on PC through Steam sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

The GDEV-developed smartphone game is ported into PC by its subsidiary studio, Cubic Games, in partnership with Samustai. Pixel Gun 3D just celebrated its tenth anniversary back in May this year, and it’s still going strong with millions of players logging in for a game or two, with an average of 5 million players logging in every month this year.

GDEV is looking to expand this user base to a PC audience while also giving their current fans a new platform to play their favorite game on. As of press time, over 200,000 players have wishlisted the game on Steam, signaling that the game might have a healthy launch.

The mobile version of Pixel Gun 3D is ranked third in the world by Data.ai in terms of global audience among mobile pixel first-person shooter games and ranked second by revenue in Western markets by App Magic.

Dmitry Amroyan, CEO of Cubic Games, expressed his enthusiasm about this upcoming expansion: “We believe that millions of Pixel Gun 3D’s loyal fans across the globe will also enjoy the game on PC,” says Cubic Games CEO Dmitry Amroyan. “Its immersive gameplay, diverse modifications, and robust social features hold significant potential for success on the Steam platform.”

Fans can wishlist the game now on Steam prior to the game’s release early next year.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.